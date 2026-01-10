AFCON 2025: Tinubu, Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Others React as Nigeria Beat Algeria 2:0
- President Bola Tinubu hailed Nigeria’s 2–0 victory over Algeria at AFCON 2025
- Peter Obi congratulated the Super Eagles on social media, celebrating their clinical performance and unity
- Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso applauded the team, noting the well-deserved win and national pride
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed Nigeria’s 2–0 victory over Algeria at the AFCON 2025, describing the performance as “a testament to the talent, discipline, and determination of our Super Eagles.”
Tinubu praises Super Eagles’ performance
In a statement released shortly after the match, Tinubu congratulated the players, coaching staff, and Nigerians who cheered passionately for the team.
“O Brilliant Performance… Inspiring. Go, Super Eagles! You have the support of all Nigerians.,” Tinubu said.
Peter Obi congratulates team on social media
Reacting on Twitter, former presidential candidate Peter Obi expressed excitement over the win.
“Huge congratulations to our dear Super Eagles for flying high over the Desert Warriors! A 2–0 victory that sends a clear message to the rest of the continent. Clinical finishing, a rock-solid defence, and a rewarding gift to over 200 million people cheering you on. The AFCON trophy is within reach! Keep the fire burning. Let's take this momentum straight into the semi-finals! Up Nigeria! – PO”
Obi’s post quickly went viral, with thousands of fans echoing his enthusiasm and support for the team.
Kwankwaso applauds Nigeria’s triumph
Former governor and politician Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso also took to social media to commend the Super Eagles.
“Very good and well deserved win tonight, Super Eagles. Up Nigeria! – RMK”
His message highlighted national pride and the collective excitement of Nigerians as the team advances in the tournament.
National celebrations and momentum into semi-finals
The 2–0 victory over Algeria not only strengthens Nigeria’s position in AFCON 2025 but has also ignited celebrations across the country. Football fans and political leaders alike are urging the team to maintain focus and carry the momentum into the semi-finals.
With the Super Eagles’ form peaking at the right time, Nigerians are hopeful that the team can secure the coveted AFCON trophy, uniting the nation through sport and national pride.
Billionaire Abdulsamad Rabiu Offers Over $1.5M to Super Eagles
Nigeria defeated Algeria 2–0 in the quarterfinal to qualify for the semifinals of the 35th edition of the continental tournament at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Saturday, January 10.
Goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams ended the Desert Foxes’ unbeaten run and sent them crashing out of the tournament. Nigerian billionaire Abdulsamad Rabiu has congratulated the Super Eagles for overpowering the Desert Foxes of Algeria in the quarterfinal.
The Nigerian businessman said the win has lifted the spirit of the country and place the West African giants on the map of the world. The 60-year-old promised the three-time AFCON winners $500,000 if they win the semifinal and an addition $50,000 for each goal scored.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944