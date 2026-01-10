Nigeria defeated Algeria 2-0 to reach the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinals

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez’s pre-match comments trend in Nigeria after the loss

The Super Eagles will face AFCON hosts Morocco in the semifinal next

Riyad Mahrez’s words before Algeria’s quarterfinal clash against Nigeria have resurfaced online following the Super Eagles’ convincing 2-0 victory at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigeria booked their place in the semifinals on Saturday night in Marrakesh after outclassing the Desert Foxes in a game that many billed as a tight contest.

Nigeria defeated Algeria 2-0 to qualify for the semifinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Marrakesh. Photo by Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

Instead, Eric Chelle’s side delivered a controlled and confident performance that underlined their growing authority at the tournament.

The Super Eagles dominated possession for long spells in the first half but struggled to convert their chances.

Calvin Bassey came closest to breaking the deadlock when his effort was dramatically cleared off the line. Nigeria, however, found their rhythm after the break and never looked back.

Super Eagles destroy Algeria in second half

Nigeria’s breakthrough finally came in the second half through Victor Osimhen, who rose highest to head home Bruno Onyemaechi’s cross, The Athletic reports.

Osimhen then turned provider, setting up Akor Adams to score the second goal and seal the win for the Super Eagles.

Algeria struggled to respond as the three-time African champions controlled the tempo and shut down every attacking threat.

The victory means Nigeria will now face hosts Morocco for a place in the final, as the Super Eagles continue their impressive run in Morocco.

Mahrez’s pre-match comments resurface

Following the match, comments made by Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez before kickoff began trending online.

Riyad Mahrez was substituted in the 60th minute after an underpar performance against Nigeria. Photo by Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

The former Manchester City star had spoken openly about Nigeria’s attacking strength during his pre-match press conference.

When asked about facing the Super Eagles’ forward line, Mahrez jokingly said “I am afraid”, before expanding on his thoughts.

“Of course, they scored a lot of goals at this competition. They have a very good attack, I can’t deny it. But tomorrow will be tomorrow. I am not scared at all, it’s a football game,” Mahrez added.

Those comments gained fresh attention after Nigeria backed up their reputation with a clinical display against the Desert Foxes.

Mahrez struggles as Nigeria dominate

On the pitch, Mahrez was largely ineffective as Nigeria’s defence kept him quiet throughout the contest. Despite wearing the captain’s armband, the Algerian talisman failed to influence the game, Chronicle reports.

He did not register a single shot on target and was tightly marked whenever he tried to create space.

The Super Eagles’ defenders ensured he had little time on the ball and forced Algeria to look elsewhere for inspiration.

Mahrez was eventually substituted in the second half as Algeria searched for answers that never came.

The Super Eagles will now turn their focus to Morocco, knowing that each performance is strengthening their belief that they could win their fourth AFCON.

Super Eagles set unique record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles made history at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by becoming the first team to win five consecutive matches in the tournament after defeating Algeria 2-0 in the quarterfinal on Saturday, January 10.

The victory not only booked Nigeria a spot in the semi-finals but also showcased their dominance on the African stage.

Source: Legit.ng