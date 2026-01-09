Three suspects have been arrested for conspiracy and unlawful possession of a human skull in Ogun State

Police investigations ongoing to uncover the skull's source and suspects' involvement

A trader suggests suspects were tracked to their Mowe residence after committing the crime elsewhere

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Mowe, Ogun State - Three suspects have been arrested over an alleged conspiracy and unlawful possession of a human skull in Mowe, Ogun State.

Polixe operatives arrested the suspects in possession of a human skull on January 8, 2026.

As reported by The Punch, the state police spokesperson, DSP Babaseyi Oluseyi, made this known in a statement issued on Friday, January 9, 2026.

Oluseyi said the suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation.

The police further disclosed that investigations were ongoing to determine the source of the skull and the extent of the suspects’ involvement in the alleged crime.

A trader who pleaded anonymity said the suspects were traced to their location.

The source lives in the vicinity where the incident occurred.

“They perpetrated the crime elsewhere, I believe, but were traced to the area where they live,”

Police arrest 7 cultists with human skull

Recall that police operatives arrested seven suspected cultists with a human skull in Ikot Osura, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.

The suspects were arrested over cult-related attacks, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The state Police spokesperson, DSP Timfon John, has narrated how the cultists were arrested from their hideout.

Cemetery worker arrested with 5 human skulls

Legit.ng also reported that local security operatives arrested a cemetery worker and two accomplices in Agege, Lagos, after discovering five human skulls in their possession.

The suspects were intercepted with a suspicious bag at the cemetery fence, reportedly placed on the fence.

The incident marks the second time the cemetery worker has faced allegations of tr@fficking human remains

