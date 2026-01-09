Nigeria’s clash with Algeria at AFCON 2025 has already sparked widespread attention and debate

Prophet Sam Emaiku, speaking in a TikTok video, predicted victory for the Super Eagles

With Nigeria in incredible form, anticipation for the January 10, 2025 fixture has continued to grow

Ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, Prophet Sam Emaiku spoke about the highly anticipated fixture between Algeria and Nigeria.

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 10, 2025.

AFCON 2025: Prophet Speaks on the Outcome of Match Between Algeria and Nigeria

In a TikTok video, the prophet declared that Nigeria would triumph over Algeria. He went further to congratulate the Super Eagles in advance, saying: “Nigeria will win.”

Nigeria’s strong AFCON form

The Nigerian team has been described as being in incredible form during the ongoing AFCON tournament.

Their performances have drawn praise from fans and analysts, with many noting their consistency and attacking strength.

The clash between Algeria and Nigeria has been billed as one of the standout fixtures of the competition.

With Nigeria’s current momentum and the prophet’s bold prediction, excitement has continued to build among supporters of the Super Eagles.

Nigeria’s performance in AFCON 2025

Nigeria’s Super Eagles delivered a dominant performance at AFCON 2025, finishing the group stage unbeaten and advancing impressively into the knockout rounds.

They topped Group C with maximum points, scoring eight goals, their most prolific group-stage tally in tournament history.

Nigeria’s campaign began with a hard-fought 2–1 win over Tanzania, followed by a thrilling 3–2 victory against Tunisia, and a composed 3–1 triumph over Uganda. Their attacking flair was matched by defensive resilience, with standout contributions from Paul Onuachu, Ademola Lookman, and midfield control from Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi.

In the Round of 16, the Super Eagles made a statement by demolishing Mozambique 4–0, showcasing intensity and tactical clarity. Despite off-field distractions over unpaid bonuses, the team remained focused, arriving in Marrakech for a high-stakes quarter-final against AlgeriaBusiness Day.

Overall, Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 run has been marked by balance, efficiency, and a clear intent to reclaim continental glory.

