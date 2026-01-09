CAF withdrew referee Omar Artan for breaching sponsorship rules at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Somali referee had been picked to officiate Nigeria’s quarter-final clash against Algeria on Saturday, January 10

The decision by CAF has intensified concerns about refereeing and administration at AFCON 2025

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has withdrawn Somali referee Omar Artan from officiating the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final between Nigeria and Algeria after a breach of tournament commercial rules.

The decision, taken days before kick-off in Marrakech, has added to the noise around refereeing and administration at the business end of the competition.

According to Daily Sport, Artan had been appointed to oversee one of the tournament’s biggest matches, but that plan changed after officials discovered he had worn football boots from a brand not listed among CAF’s approved sponsors.

The Somali referee’s conduct on the pitch was not questioned, as the issue was contractual, not technical.

CAF has not issued a formal statement or named a replacement, but behind the scenes, it has been rumoured that Senegalese referee Issa Sy will now take charge of the quarter-final tie, Dean Ammi reports.

Why Artan was removed by CAF

According to sources familiar with the situation, Artan was withdrawn after being seen wearing unauthorised boots, which violated CAF’s sponsorship agreements.

Tournament officials viewed the breach as serious enough to warrant removal, even though it had no impact on his refereeing decisions.

CAF’s commercial rules require match officials to use equipment tied to official partners. Any deviation, however minor it may appear, is treated as a breach of contract.

In this case, enforcement came late and publicly, just before a high-profile fixture.

The timing has raised eyebrows as referees are usually confirmed well in advance to allow for preparation and team briefings.

Pulling an official at this stage disrupts continuity and feeds the sense of instability already surrounding AFCON 2025’s officiating.

AFCON 2025 has been marked by controversial decisions and internal disagreements within CAF’s referees committee, and Artan’s removal did not happen in isolation.

Senior CAF officials were split over the standard of officiating and how some key calls were handled.

It was noted that a top referee risked being sidelined for breaking sponsorship rules. That warning now appears to have been directed at Artan.

The unrest has spread across the quarter-finals as Morocco’s football federation formally requested a change of officials for their match against Cameroon.

CAF responded by replacing Egypt’s Amin Omar with Mauritanian referee Dehane Beida.

So far, only the Mali vs Senegal quarter-final has avoided controversy, with South African referee Tom Abongile taking charge.

