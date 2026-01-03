Islamic scholars from Saudi Arabia, the United States, Malaysia and others across the world have gathered in Nigeria to promote the religion sound creed

Prominent Islamic Scholars across the world, including Saudi Arabia, the United States, Malaysia and others, will be converging in Nigeria for a major international conference, which was meant to promote sound Islamic creed as the basis for moral order and social stability.

The Islamic scholars will be taking part in the 17th International Conference of the Daaru Na’im Academy for Shariah Sciences, which will be held in Lagos from January 1 to 4, 2026.

Islamic conference in Nigeria attracts thousands

Daily Trust reported that the conference has attracted thousands of Muslim faithful, traditional rulers, academics, religious leaders and government officials in Africa, Asia, North America and Europe.

The opening session of the conference took place at the Daaru Na’im Eid Praying Ground, located beside Alimosho General Hospital in Igando, Lagos, where more than 20,000 participants gathered in person, while thousands more joined virtually from various parts of the world.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the director-general and Chief Imam of Daaru Na’im, As-Shaykh Dr Imran AbdulMajeed Eleha, said the conference was convened to address contemporary challenges confronting Muslim societies, particularly those relating to belief, values and social cohesion.

He said the four-day event is themed: The Jurisprudence of the Sound Creed (Fiqh al-‘Aqīdah) and Contemporary Challenges, and focused on reaffirming the centrality of correct Islamic belief in shaping responsible individuals and stable societies.

The root cause of social and moral crisis

According to Eleha, many of the social, moral and ideological crises facing Muslim communities today are linked to deviations from sound Islamic creed, a situation further worsened by the activities of esoteric and deviant groups that falsely claim Islamic affiliation.

“These challenges require a united scholarly response grounded in authentic Islamic teachings and guided by knowledge, wisdom and moderation,” he said.

The conference features scholars and dignitaries from Saudi Arabia, the United States, Malaysia, Benin Republic, Ivory Coast, Algeria, The Gambia, Togo and other countries. Among the prominent participants are representatives of the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, scholars from leading Islamic institutions in North America and Asia, and officials of Islamic councils and universities across Africa.

The opening ceremony was conducted in Arabic, English, French, Hausa and Yoruba, reflecting the international and multicultural nature of the gathering.

