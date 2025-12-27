Transport Minister Reacts Over Borno Bomb Blast: “This is Barbaric”

Minister of Transportation condemns Borno mosque bomb blast as barbaric and inhumane

Five dead and dozens injured in attack on worshippers at Al Adum Jummuat Mosque

Senator Alkali urges unity against terrorism, affirming peace is vital for development

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, has strongly condemned the bomb blast that occurred at Al Adum Jummuat Mosque in the Gamboru Market area of Maiduguri, Borno state, describing the attack as “barbaric and inhumane”.

The incident, which happened on Wednesday, 24 December 2025, left several worshippers dead and many others injured, according to preliminary reports from security agencies.

“This is a barbaric act that has no place in any civilised society,” the minister said in a statement issued on Thursday, December 25.

Peace is foundation of development, minister says

Senator Alkali stressed that peace remains the cornerstone of meaningful development, warning that acts of violence undermine social stability and national progress.

“Peace is the bedrock of any meaningful development anywhere in the world,” he said. “Attacks on innocent civilians, especially in places of worship, are unacceptable and must be condemned by all.”

He urged Nigerians to remain united against terrorism and extremism, noting that such attacks are designed to instil fear and disrupt communal harmony.

5 killed, dozens injured in blast

According to a preliminary report from the Borno State Police Command, five people lost their lives in the explosion, while 35 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and the State Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri.

Security agencies have yet to release details on the perpetrators, but investigations are ongoing.

Minister commiserates with Borno government, victims

The transport minister expressed his condolences to the Borno State Government and the families of those affected by the attack.

“I commiserate with the government and the good people of Borno State over this unfortunate incident,” Alkali said. “I pray for the repose of the souls of the departed and for the quick recovery of those injured.”

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting efforts aimed at restoring lasting peace and security in the state and the wider North-east region.

