Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi State - The chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Zoe New Dawn Nigeria Limited, Stephen Achema Akpa, has extended warm 2026 greetings to Nigerians, particularly the people of Kogi State, urging citizens to embrace unity, resilience, and collective responsibility.

In his New Year message sent to Legit.ng, the renowned real estate mogul and philanthropist described the New Year as more than a mere change of calendar, but a period for deep reflection, renewed purpose, and decisive action toward building a stronger, more inclusive, and prosperous society.

Stephen Achema Akpa of Zoe New Dawn launches N100,000 school support for Kogi students and urges unity in his 2026 New Year message.

Source: Original

New Year: Akpa urges unity, peace, progress

Akpa said:

“As we step into this New Year, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to Nigerians at home and in the diaspora. A new year offers us not just a change in date, but a renewed opportunity to reflect, rebuild, and recommit ourselves to values that promote unity, hard work, and shared progress."

Reflecting on the challenges of the past year, Engr. Dr. Akpa acknowledged the economic pressures, social uncertainties, and hardships faced by many families, while commending Nigerians especially youths for their resilience, determination, and unyielding hope.

He noted:

“The year past came with its fair share of trials and lessons. Yet, Nigerians continued to demonstrate remarkable resilience and courage. These qualities remind us that no challenge is greater than our collective will to rise, adapt, and succeed."

The Zoe New Dawn boss emphasised the importance of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and national cohesion, describing unity as the foundation for sustainable development and long-term stability.“Our diversity remains one of our greatest strengths.

He said:

"As we embrace the New Year, we must renew our commitment to unity, peace, and mutual respect across ethnic, religious, and cultural lines. Only through cooperation and understanding can we build the Nigeria we all desire."

Akpa launches N100K school support

In a major highlight of his New Year message, Engr. Dr. Akpa announced a N100,000 school fees support initiative for indigenous students of Kogi State studying in higher institutions, describing education as the most powerful tool for empowerment and generational transformation.

He said:

“As part of our commitment to human capital development, I am pleased to announce a N100,000 school fees support for indigenous students of Kogi State in higher institutions. Education remains the surest investment in the future of our people, and no willing child should be denied learning due to financial hardship."

He particularly charged Nigerian youths to remain focused, innovative, and entrepreneurial, stressing that their creativity and skills are critical to economic growth and national renewal.

Akpa added:

“I encourage our youths to stay disciplined, pursue knowledge, embrace innovation, and believe in their capacity to shape a better future. With the right mindset and opportunities, our young people can drive the transformation Nigeria needs."

He said:

Expressing optimism for 2026, the philanthropist called for improved security, economic stability, and leadership anchored on integrity, compassion, and service to humanity.

He stated:

“May this New Year usher in improved security, economic stability, and meaningful opportunities for all. Let us choose dialogue over conflict, integrity over corruption, and service over self-interest. Together, we can build communities founded on justice, equity, and shared prosperity."

Engr. Dr. Stephen Achema Akpa concluded with prayers for the nation and goodwill to the people of Kogi State.

“I pray that the Almighty grants us good health, wisdom, and peace in the year ahead. May hope guide our steps, and may Nigeria continue to move forward in strength and dignity. Happy New Year, and God bless the good people of Kogi State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Read more Kogi news:

Source: Legit.ng