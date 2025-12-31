Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu officially approved the cancellation of the December 31st festival

Instead of the usual fireworks and music, the state government has urged residents to observe the transition into 2026 through personal prayers

The government has remained tight-lipped regarding the specific reason for this year's sudden change of plans

The Lagos State Government has cancelled the much-anticipated 2025 Greater Lagos Fiesta.

The event is held annually and traditionally ushers residents into the New Year with music, fireworks, and large public gatherings.

The development was confirmed on Tuesday, December 30, by Gboyega Akosile, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to the statement, the decision was taken with the governor’s approval, barely a day before the event was scheduled to be held on December 31.

Akosile’s statement, however, offered a different direction for the festive period. Rather than gathering at countdown venues, Sanwo-Olu urged residents to spend the time in personal reflection and prayer.

He encouraged Lagosians to engage in “quality time in personal prayers for the nation, the state and the people of Lagos,” describing the moment as an opportunity for spiritual reflection rather than celebration.

In his New Year message, the governor called on residents to pray for continued prosperity, peace, productivity, and good leadership, stressing that the coming year holds promise for both Lagos State and Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family, I wish every resident of our dear state a happy and prosperous New Year,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He also reassured Lagosians of his administration’s commitment to governance, adding that 2026 would be better for the state.

“I want to assure you that 2026 will be a better year for us in the state, as our administration is determined to work twice as hard to deliver good governance for the people of Lagos,” he stated.

Notably, the statement did not disclose the specific reason behind the cancellation of the fiesta.

Reactions trail Greater Lagos Fiesta cancellation

@__mocec stated:

"If this decision is connected to yesterday’s tragedy, then it shows awareness of the moment. But the real honour isn’t cancelling events, it’s fixing the systems that allow avoidable tragedies to keep happening."

@Tommyk212 wrote:

"This Is very thoughtful of the state govt., some people are mourning their loved ones and this time should be a time of reflection, not a time to start sharing party videos and pictures. My prayers and condolences to Anthony Joshua and families who lost loved ones in this festive season"

@oreofekan stated:

"@jidesanwoolu this is a wrong step to say the least. An event is cancelled 24hrs before action. Everyone that sold this gibberish to you are dumb. Are they just realising Nigeria needs prayers or how do you explain to the event planners and vendors waiting to do business?"

