"Tragic Year": MFM Founder Olukoya Releases Scary Prophesies for New Year

Dr Daniel Olukoya has warned that 2026 would be spiritually demanding and unusually fast in his traditional New Year prophecies

The cleric predicted divine judgment across nations, churches, and families, saying betrayal, moral compromise would attract severe consequences

Olukoya had also assured believers of restoration and supernatural lifting in 2026, describing the year as one of recompense for past losses

Dr Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, has warned that 2026 would unfold as a fast paced and spiritually demanding year, urging nations and individuals to pursue righteousness to avoid disorder and calamity.

The cleric delivered the message on Thursday morning at the church’s Prayer City along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway during the crossover service into the New Year.

The programme marked the church’s transition from 2025 to 2026 and carried the theme, “My Year of Great Deliverance and Fresh Glory,” Vanguard reported.

According to Olukoya, the coming year would carry forward unresolved spiritual patterns from the previous year and demand renewed spiritual focus.

“2026 will be another flying year—very fast, strange, and troublesome. Prophetically, the trends of 2025 will flow into 2026, and we must re-strategise spiritually.”

Olukoya declares 2026 a year of spiritual reckoning

Olukoya described 2026 as a period defined by sharp contrasts, where righteousness and moral compromise would yield different outcomes.

“It is a year of surprises—good surprises for the righteous and bad surprises for the unrighteous,” he said.

He added that global developments would reflect divine involvement, noting that nations guided by upright conduct would experience stability while others would face turmoil.

“This year, the mighty hand of God shall be felt in many nations. Nations that practise righteousness shall be well, but nations that reject righteousness will experience confusion.”

The cleric also warned that betrayal and moral failure would attract severe consequences.

“It is a tragic year for traitors and disloyal people, and a year of tragedy for unfaithful married ones,” he stated.

Olukoya warns religious instituions

Turning attention to religious institutions, Olukoya cautioned that churches would face divine examination.

“The tables of evil traders within churches shall be turned upside down,” he said, adding that God would “pass through nations, families, and churches to reward and to judge.”

He called for heightened vigilance over security issues and urged believers to pray against unusual disasters.

“We need united and intensive intercession against strange happenings, fire outbreaks, and explosions. Many of these are not natural,” he warned.

Olukoya further disclosed what he described as renewed attempts by dark forces to influence children. “There is a renewed strategy of the kingdom of darkness to recruit children. A lot of damage has been done already, and we must pray.”

Olukoya calls for discipline and restoration

Despite the stern warnings, Olukoya said 2026 would also bring restoration and elevation for committed believers.

“This is a year of strange and mysterious lifting for many believers. It is a year of divine recompense,” he said, adding that losses suffered in the past would be restored.

He cautioned against spiritual complacency, saying, “This year will be big trouble for the prayerless. It is not a year to be prayerless.”

Outlining practical guidance, Olukoya urged Christians to embrace fasting, prayer, discipline, and spiritual sensitivity, while avoiding fear and comparison.

He encouraged believers to remain grounded in scripture, describing divine intervention as the key to lasting breakthroughs.

He concluded by urging worshippers to approach 2026 with faith, discipline, and commitment to righteousness, warning that spiritual delay would carry serious consequences in the year ahead.

