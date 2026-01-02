Pastor Toye Ebijomore predicted that President Bola Tinubu would rename Nigeria before the end of his tenure and overcome political plots

The cleric said opposition coalitions ahead of 2027 would weaken due to internal crises, while the ruling party would retain power

Ebijomore forecast food surplus in the second half of 2026 but warned of evolving security threats including arson, robbery and public attacks

Pastor Toye Ebijomore, founder and general overseer of God’s Anointed and Blessed Church International in Akure, has predicted major political and social shifts for Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu, including a change of the country’s name before the end of the administration.

Speaking during his 2026 prophecy on Friday, January 2, the cleric said President Tinubu would overcome political alliances formed against him and remain firmly in control of power, Vanguard reported.

He also projected intense political activity ahead of the 2027 general elections, marked by the emergence of coalitions seeking federal power.

Ebijomore said those alliances would struggle to maintain unity, as internal crises and misfortunes would weaken their structure and eventually lead to fragmentation.

According to him, while the ruling party would retain power in the next election, a stronger political force would later emerge to displace it.

Cleric predicts political realignments

The cleric urged President Tinubu to heed what he described as divine instruction by convening a national prayer focused on the restoration of Nigeria’s glory. He said obedience to such guidance would shape the nation’s future direction and stability.

Ebijomore also spoke on economic conditions, predicting improved food availability from the second half of 2026. He advised the government to take advantage of the expected surplus by ensuring food and healthcare become more affordable for citizens.

“There will be plenty of food in Nigeria from the second half of this year, but the government should work towards making food and health cheaper for the people,” he said.

Akure cleric cautions against attacks

While forecasting abundance, the cleric warned that the year would also come with heightened spiritual and physical challenges. He said insecurity would evolve beyond kidnapping into robbery, sponsored violence, arson and bombings in public spaces.

He cautioned authorities to be vigilant against individuals financing attacks and targeting respected figures, particularly clerics.

Ebijomore also urged Nigerians to maintain a positive mindset and uphold moral conduct, noting that 2026 would bring healing and deliverance to those who remained steadfast in faith.

“There is great abundance ahead in this year, and attacks of the devil on people will also be many,” he said.

Ondo outlook and national future

The cleric predicted significant progress for Ondo state, describing it as a rising destination that would attract increased attention and development. He added that the country would witness testimonies of improved health and longevity among citizens.

“The Lord said to me that He will appear in this year to vacate the curse of untimely death on many people and give them testimony of living healthy till old age,” Ebijomore said.

He concluded by urging both leaders and citizens to remain watchful, prayerful and committed to national renewal.

