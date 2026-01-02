YERP Naija had commended the House of Representatives for completing clause-by-clause consideration of Electoral Act amendments ahead of the 2027 polls

Nigeria’s youth-led electoral reform coalition, YERP Naija, has urged lawmakers to begin 2026 with renewed urgency on stalled electoral reform bills, warning that delays could undermine preparations for the 2027 general elections.

In a new year message issued on January 1, the group congratulated Nigerians and acknowledged the role of the National Assembly at what it described as a defining period for the country’s democratic process.

YERP Naija commends the House for completing clause-by-clause consideration of Electoral Act amendments.

It said the turn of the year offered an opportunity for lawmakers to recommit to reforms demanded by citizens, particularly young people.

Uneven progress across chambers

YERP Naija noted that as of December 26, 2025, legislative action on electoral reform remained uneven between the two chambers. It said the House of Representatives had completed clause-by-clause consideration and voting on proposed amendments to the Electoral Act, describing the development as a major legislative milestone.

The group said the House process reflected sustained engagement and responded to years of advocacy by young Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones.

According to the coalition, several of the provisions adopted aligned with public demands for transparency, accountability and fairness in elections.

The youth-led coalition raises concern over the Senate’s delay.

Senate delay raises concerns

Attention was also drawn to the Senate, which did not commence voting on the electoral amendment bills before proceeding on its end-of-year recess. YERP Naija said the upper chamber is expected to resume plenary in mid-January 2026, when consideration of the bills should begin.

The coalition warned that the pause had introduced uncertainty into the reform timeline. It said sustained focus would be required in the coming weeks to ensure that the reforms are concluded in time to affect the 2027 polls.

The group also called attention to constitutional amendment processes linked to electoral integrity and inclusion. It said several proposals addressed long-standing structural barriers that limit participation and fair representation in Nigeria’s democratic system.

YERP Naija cautioned that delays could constrain implementation, especially as statutory timelines for issuing notices of election draw closer. It recalled that reforms concluded too close to election periods risk exclusion due to constitutional and international obligations.

Call for collective engagement

The coalition urged senators to prioritise clause-by-clause consideration and voting once plenary resumes. It also appealed to civil society organisations, the media, youth groups and community leaders to sustain constructive engagement at the constituency level.

According to YERP Naija, the decisions taken by lawmakers in the coming weeks would shape not only the conduct of the 2027 elections but also public confidence in democratic institutions. The group said electoral reforms were essential safeguards for stability, peaceful polls and national cohesion.

YERP Naija reaffirmed its commitment to advancing a credible and inclusive electoral system, saying Nigeria stood at a crossroads where timely action would determine the legitimacy of future elections

