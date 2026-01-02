Primate Elijah Ayodele had warned that President Bola Tinubu risked losing the 2027 election if the disputed tax reforms were implemented without adjustment

The tax reform laws had continued to face nationwide opposition, with NANS declaring a protest and legal questions raised over differences in the gazetted copies

An FCT High Court had declined to halt the tax laws, while human rights lawyer Femi Falana had threatened legal action if unresolved issues persisted

Controversial cleric Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of grave political consequences if the Federal Government proceeds with the implementation of the new tax reforms in 2026 amid mounting public opposition and legal controversy.

Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, delivered the warning as part of his New Year prophecy, linking the disputed tax reforms to growing national discontent. His comments came at a time when the reforms have continued to face resistance from students, civil society groups and legal practitioners.

Prophecy warns of political fallout

According to Ayodele, the president’s political future would be directly affected if adjustments were not made.

He said:

“If Tinubu goes ahead with tax reforms in 2026, he will lose his 2027 re-election disgracefully. All of Nigeria will vote him out. Except he listens to this prophecy and adjusts in time, Tinubu will lose out. All of his allies in the national assembly will turn against him.”

The cleric also cautioned the government against increased borrowing, warning that it could further weaken the economy. He advised a shift toward exploiting Nigeria’s natural endowments.

“He should not turn to borrowing as that would be suicidal to Nigeria's economy, he should instead make use of Nigeria's expanse and numerous untapped mineral resources,” he said.

Tax reforms spark national tension

The tax reform laws, which took effect on January 1, 2026, have remained controversial due to claims that the gazetted versions differ from the copies passed by the National Assembly and signed by the president. Critics argue that the discrepancies undermine the legitimacy of the laws and raise constitutional concerns.

The National Association of Nigerian Students has already declared a nationwide protest against the reforms, announcing January 14 as a National Day of Action.

The student body said the government should suspend implementation until all outstanding issues surrounding the laws are resolved.

Court ruling, legal threats

Despite the protests, an FCT High Court recently dismissed a suit seeking to halt the implementation of the tax laws.

The court ruled that it lacked the power to stop laws that had already been enacted and gazetted without clear evidence of wrongdoing, allowing the reforms to proceed pending the determination of the substantive case.

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana SAN has also entered the debate, warning that legal action may follow if lingering concerns are ignored. Falana said the government must produce clean and verifiable copies of the tax laws, adding that enforcement without clarity could invite sustained court challenges.

