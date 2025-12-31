Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Owerri, Imo State - Governor Hope Uzodimma has announced the payment of 13th-month full salary to civil servants in imo State.

Governor Uzodimma said the 13th-month full salary payment to Imo workers has continued to inspire motivation.

He said the gesture is clearly reflected in the performance of workers in the civil service.

“Consistency in policy implementation drives growth and guarantees long-term sustainability; our 13th-month full salary payment to Imo workers has continued to inspire motivation and is clearly reflected in performance.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor said his administration has been paying 13th-month full salary to workers for five consecutive years.

The governor made this known in a post shared via his X handle @Hope_Uzodimma1 on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

According to Uzodimma, the 13th-month full salary is about appreciating the dedication of workers.

“For five consecutive years, we have delivered on this commitment, and with an improving economy, strengthened by the growth we are driving across our State, this policy has come to stay. It is not about seeking commendation for the Government; it is about recognizing that our workers deserve appreciation for their dedication.”

Nigerians react as Imo pays 13th-month salary to workers

@Chumah_NG

Thank Sir, We know Imolites don't sing your praises, but you are indeed a silent achiever. Thank you.

@NgalabaOrimili

If you like pay 14th, 15th and 16th month, you are giving Imolites their money under your custody so is not an achievement.

@RichardDerri007

All this rubbish just to explain nothing to us is pathetic. Get jobs done and let the masses celebrate you. Nor be this shitshow una dey do.

@CalebSarda79754

I love to understand ur political steps sir You are wise, you are smart you are changing the narrative of the south east politicians. As it's today you are the leader of the south east politicians. Sir you are doing well!! Gone are those days where the Eastern parts are ignored.

@EzugwuIsaacE

All Nigeria politicians especially @OfficialAPCNg camp are good in constructing a long article to gain cheap online attention but has zero records of basic requirements and achievements of what they were voted for.

@Iselema

You're doing your job Excellency

Nigerian governor announces ₦150,000 Christmas bonus for workers

Recall that Governor Francis Nwifuru made a joyous announcement to workers serving in the Ebonyi state civil service.

The governor stated that ₦150,000 would be given to every civil servant as Christmas bonus for the 2025 festive season.

Legit.ng reported that Governor Nwifuru earlier increased the minimum wage by ₦20,000 for civil servants in Ebonyi.

Nigerian governor approves 13-month salary bonus for workers

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state confirmed the approval of a 13th‑month salary bonus for 2025 workers.

He announced the payment alongside the inauguration of the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Governing Board in Ibadan.

Makinde also pledged to clear minimum wage arrears in December and address the lecturers’ strike.

Source: Legit.ng