Millions of Nigerians remain uprooted by conflict, with over 3.5 million people displaced across the country

The United Nations and European Union are urging a decisive shift from short-term humanitarian aid to long-term, community-owned development projects

Recent initiatives highlight education, livelihoods, and urban integration as key pathways to durable solutions for displaced families

The United Nations (UN) and the European Union (EU) have stressed the urgent need to move beyond short-term humanitarian responses and focus on community-owned development projects to address the plight of more than 3.5 million displaced persons in Nigeria.

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the displacement crisis continues to affect millions across the country, highlighting the need for durable solutions.

UN and EU drive durable solutions for Nigeria’s displaced as millions seek stability and livelihoods. Photo credit: Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UN highlights education and livelihoods

Speaking in Abuja during a steering committee dialogue on durable solutions for internally displaced persons (IDPs), UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, explained that displacement has evolved into a development and peace challenge.

He emphasised that affected communities seek safety, stability, and opportunities to rebuild their lives. Through the UN’s common programme, nearly 200,000 children and adolescents will gain access to education and skills training, while “close to 150,000 people will be supported to access sustainable livelihoods.”

EU strategy, private sector-led development

EU Head of Cooperation in Nigeria, Massimo De Luca, announced that the bloc will gradually phase out short-term livelihood assistance in conflict-affected regions. Instead, the EU will redirect funding towards private sector-led development.

This approach will guide projects such as the Support for Internally Displaced Persons in Nigeria (SIDPIN) in Yobe, Adamawa, Benue and Kano states, and the Support for Protection, Assistance and Durable Solutions (SPADS) in Sokoto State.

De Luca urged stakeholders to rethink interventions: “Let’s review all our livelihood interventions and development projects to see how they can contribute to the purposes of durable solutions. We need to move out of humanitarian-style interventions.”

Danish refugee council success in Sokoto

The Danish Refugee Council (DRC) reported significant progress in Sokoto State, where 50 per cent of supported displaced households have successfully transitioned from camps into urban communities.

Victory Daniel, Programme Manager for the North West, highlighted the “Direct and Effective Social Inclusion of Displaced Families” project, which applies the Green Graduation Approach to lift families out of extreme poverty.

A recent survey revealed that 63 per cent of displaced families prefer permanent integration into urban towns, depicting the importance of long-term settlement strategies.

EU shifts to private sector-led development in Nigeria to replace short-term humanitarian aid. Photo credit: Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Guterres speaks on US-Iran peace deal

Legit.ng earlier reported that António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, announced on X that the United States and Iran had reached a landmark peace agreement.

The deal provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, marking a significant turning point in efforts to end hostilities. A key element of the agreement is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important waterways for global energy supplies. Its closure had raised concerns about international trade and energy security. The reopening is expected to ease tensions and restore stability in the region.

Source: Legit.ng