The Ogun state government has placed a ban on graduation and end-of-session parties in the state

The ban follows allegations of extortion linked to such celebrations

The directive was reported on June 18, 2026, raising concerns among students and school communities in the state

The Ogun state government has banned graduation ceremonies and end-of-session parties in all public and private schools across the state, citing concerns over alleged compulsory charges imposed on parents and guardians.

The directive was issued by the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in a circular signed by the Director of Education, A.A. Bisiriyu, on behalf of the ministry’s Permanent Secretary.

Breaking: Nigerian Governor Bans Graduation, End-of-the-Year Party as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

The circular was addressed to school administrators and education stakeholders, directing immediate compliance with the order.

Ogun govt warns schools against violating directive

According to the ministry, the decision followed reports that some schools were demanding payments from parents under the guise of organising graduation and end-of-year celebrations, The Cable reported.

The government said the practice was against agreements reached during the 2025/2026 pre-resumption stakeholders’ meeting held at Lisabi Grammar School Hall, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

“It has been brought to the notice of the Ministry that some Administrators of both Public and Non-State (Private) schools have started extorting parents/guardians under the disguise of organising graduation/end of the session party for the learners,” the statement read.

Schools face sanctions for non-compliance

The ministry stated that the state government does not approve of such gatherings in schools and warned that institutions that ignore the directive would face penalties.

“Therefore, it is pertinent to state that the State Government frowns at organising Graduation/End of Session Party ceremony in all classes in both Public and Non-State (Private) schools in the State. Hence, no school owner should organise such gatherings forthwith,” it added.

The ministry also instructed relevant stakeholders to circulate the directive widely to ensure all schools comply with the new policy.

Ogun govt moves to empower 150, 000 residents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that governor Dapo Abiodun has announced plans to empower between 50,000 and 100,000 residents across the 20 local government areas in Ogun State through a new monthly cash intervention scheme. Governor Abiodun said the intervention will be under the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme.

He explained that the programme will provide monthly cash support to residents across the state within the next year.

Source: Legit.ng