Raheem, the son of Nigerian billionaire Razaq Okoya, shared an emotional video of an elderly man who served his father's company as a security guard for 49 years

The old man narrated how he worked closely with Razaq Okoya during the early days of building the Eleganza empire, before his own son assumed his duties

The revelation sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians on social media, as some praised Raheem for his humility, while others criticised the generational cycle of the security job

Billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya's son, Raheem Olasubomi Okoya, popularly known by his stage name SirRaheem or Sirheem, has revealed the remarkable story of a loyal Eleganza guard who dedicated 49years of service to his father's company before his son stepped into his shoes.

SirRaheem posted a video on his Instagram page on June 19, 2026, showing him seated with the elderly guard as he recounted his years working with Razaq Akanni Okoya during the early days of building Eleganza Industrial City Limited.

SirRaheem praises an old Eleganza guard whose son now takes over his father's security duties after 49 years of service. Photo: subomiokoya

Source: Instagram

The guard explained how he first met Razaq Okoya as a young man and was entrusted with overseeing security at the ceramics factory, one of the company’s pioneering ventures.

In his Instagram post, SirRaheem described the meeting as a moment of deep connection with someone who had played a vital role in the company’s growth.

“Today I had the pleasure of connecting with a man who worked with Eleganza for 49 years as our head of in-house security across various branches. He first met my dad as a young man when my dad was developing his factories, and my dad trusted him so deeply that he went on to head our security unit at the ceramics factory, one of the first of its kind at the time. An incredible story of resilience and loyalty.”

The singer went on to express gratitude to those who helped build the Eleganza empire, noting that the guard’s son, who grew up around the ceramics factory, has now taken over his father’s duties as head of in-house security in the same area.

“Eleganza is forever grateful to the key people who helped build this empire. His son, born and bred in our ceramics factory, has now come of age and taken over his father’s duties, heading in-house security in that very area. A truly remarkable story.”

Watch Raheem Okoya's video below:

Netizens react to the video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@lyo.nreignsaund wrote:

"Amazing job brother ❤️"

@ati_de_ade_kiniun_ commented:

"Person serve ELEGANZA for 49 yrs see where him Dey leave omo 😮😢😢"

@naijaparrot6 reacted:

"A generation of security men. 😢. His son is now also a security. Men, take your destiny in your hands, else, you will serve the man and also serve the child and die a pauper. This old man is a classical example of"

@itsini.sp wrote:

"This is not a remarkable story man, it’s a generational problem. Parents should pray against their children ending up in the same circumstances they had to settle for because of poverty. Whatever you’re doing to break the cycle of poverty, take it seriously. This is crazy.🥹"

@iamaradrummer1 said:

"This is highly commendable. Well done Subomi ."

Nigerians react as Raheem Okoya posts a video of an elderly man who guarded his father's factories for 49 years. Photo: subomiokoya

Source: Instagram

Razaq Okoya speaks about his children

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian industrialist Rasaq Okoya explained his plans to hand over his business empire to his younger children from his last wife.

The billionaire businessman wants his younger children to learn the business early, so they do not repeat the mistakes made by some of their older siblings.

He stated that his children must acquire practical experience and discipline to ensure they secure the future of the Eleganza Industrial City Limited.

Source: Legit.ng