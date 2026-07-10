England defender Marc Guehi suffered a hamstring strain during the team's win over Mexico at the 2026 World Cup

Guehi missed England's final training session in Kansas City ahead of Saturday's quarter-final against Norway

Dan Burn is pushing to replace the Man City defender in England's starting line-up for the crucial knockout tie

England have been dealt another defensive setback ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against Norway, with centre-back Marc Guehi emerging as a major doubt.

The latest concern comes just hours after Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah was handed a two-match suspension following his red card in England's dramatic Round of 16 victory over Mexico.

Guehi has been struggling with a hamstring injury sustained during England's World Cup campaign and has yet to recover in time for the last-eight clash.

Marc Guehi is doubtful for England's quarterfinal match against Norway at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

The Crystal Palace defender's absence from England's final training session in Kansas City has further cast doubt over his availability for Saturday's encounter, according to Sky Sports.

England consider Burn as replacement

With Guehi facing a race against time, Newcastle United defender Dan Burn is now in contention to partner the remaining centre-backs against Norway.

The possible reshuffle presents a fresh headache for head coach Thomas Tuchel, whose side will be tasked with containing a dangerous Norwegian attack led by Erling Haaland.

Hamstring injuries are notoriously difficult to manage during major tournaments because of the limited recovery time between matches, leaving England's medical staff with a difficult decision over whether to risk Guehi.

England face Norway on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, with a place in the World Cup semifinals at stake, per Al Jazeera.

The Three Lions will hope Guehi recovers in time, but a final decision on his fitness is expected to be made shortly before kick-off.

Supercomputer predicts Spain vs Belgium

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final fixture between Spain and Belgium.

The supercomputer ran 25,000 pre-game simulations during which Spain came out winners in more than 58%, with Belgium having less than 20%.

Source: Legit.ng