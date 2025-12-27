The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has been celebrated following his marriage to Queen Zaynab Otiti-Obanor

The people of Benue State welcomed the new chapter in Akume's life after living separately from his former spouse for a long time

According to Queen Zaynab's media, Davide Adeoye, the SGF's marriage is not a story of controversy, but of continuity

FCT, Abuja - David Adeoye, the media aide to Queen Zaynab Otiti-Obanor, said the people of Benue state welcomed the new chapter in the life of the Secretary of the Government, George Akume, after his latest marriage.

Legit.ng reports that Akume officially tied the knot with Queen Zaynab Otiti-Obanor some few days ago.

Benue celebrates SGF George Akume after marriage to Queen Zaynab. Photo credit: David Adeoye

Adeoye said Akume has been living separately from his former spouse for a long time and was able to avoid public drama.

He stated this in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

“Those close to the family and the community have long been aware that the SGF had lived separately from his former spouse for a long time now, a period marked by restraint, discretion, and an absence of public drama. True to his longstanding character, Senator Akume neither sought public sympathy nor indulged in explanations. He continued to serve, focused and composed, allowing private matters to remain private.”

Queen Zaynab’s aide said community leaders, elders, women’s groups, and youth organisations said Akume has found personal peace after his latest marriage.

According to Adeoye, a senior traditional figure in Benue State, said:

“Our leaders are human beings. When one of our own finds stability after a long period of quiet difficulty, we acknowledge it with goodwill.”

While a youth leader in Makurdi said:

“We are happy because our leader looks settled. A settled man leads with clarity.”

He added that the community has extended a warm reception to Akume’s new wife.

He further stated that many described Queen Zaynab as “poised, respectful, and deeply conscious of the responsibilities that come with being associated with a national officeholder.”

Adeoye said the appearance of the people of Benue fits the message that” leadership thrives when the person behind the office is at peace.”

