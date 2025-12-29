MFM’s Dr Daniel Olukoya and his wife, Pastor Folashade, share a heartfelt account of how they first met in the 1980s

The couple revealed that the connection began through church music and shared spiritual interests, leading to a unique bond

The preacher further revealed what his wife did after he proposed, igniting reactions online

Dr Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), and his wife, Pastor Folashade Olukoya, have opened up on how they met and married in the 1980s.

The cleric described his experience in a video interview posted on his verified Instagram page on Saturday.

According to Olukoya, their initial encounter was through church music, namely his passion for teaching Negroo Spirituals to church choirs.

“I was a teacher of Negroo Spirituals because I was a collector of Negroo Spirituals, and I used to teach those kinds of songs among choirs.

I happened to teach the choir of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Headquarters in Lagos Negroo Spirituals,” he said.

He added that his wife had been in the choir and shared his enthusiasm for the genre.

“She was a member of that choir, and she loved Negroo Spirituals,” Olukoya said.

The MFM founder said that their bond grew stronger after he returned from PhD studies and began organising young revival gatherings.

“Later, I travelled for my PhD and came back to start a revival meeting among youths. She was also interested in the Holy Ghost-directed meetings, and that’s how they got closer,” he stated.

Olukoya stated that he eventually received spiritual confirmation that she was his life companion, which led to his proposal.

“After my revelation that ‘this is your wife’, I proposed to her. She went to pray, went on a three-day dry fast and came back with a positive answer,” he said.

He went on to say that his father approved of the relationship, and they began courting.

“My father also came back with a positive answer, and we started courting,” Olukoya added.

According to him, their mutual love of God and music was the core of their relationship.

“What really drew us together is the love for God and the love for music to glorify the name of the Lord,” he said.

Watch their interview below:

MFM’s Olukoya, wife trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

apostlemercedesmonden said:

"I believe mummy loves pranks, she is so gracious we love you both❤️."

alagadun said:

"See as am smiling like a goat 😂😂😂😂. I love you mummy and daddy."

she_is_her_kind said:

"I have met this man couple of times at the airport so down to earth. Sir that girl that you prayed for at arrival hall decreeing "you shall not die' walked through the shadow of death not long after. But God uses your prayers to keep me. Am whole again. The lump you decreed on has drastically gone down without surgery. One time, he was helping a woman who had I think two babies to hold one at the boarding gate. And she was wearing trouser oo. Omoh, this man is humble soooo humble. Thank you sir."

sweetberrye9 said:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 How can I love this video over and over again please?. This is so beautiful to watch, so heartwarming. Our forever Power Couple!!!. We love you both like kilode❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

oluwaseteminirezion said:

"I have watched this in YouTube and I have to come and watch on IG I loved it God bless mummy and daddy and Elijah love Y'all."

emete_okonmah said:

"God bless Daddy and Mummy. I love you both."

yinka_ogundimu said:

"Amen and amen. Love so simple yet very deep is what i see here❤️."

oxfordbridgetours said:

"Mummy smile is making me blush too hahan 😂 God please I’m still here , this love is pure and beautiful. Thank you daddy for being a perfect gentleman for mummy to love unconditionally ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

