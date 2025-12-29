Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has spoken with Anthony Joshua and his mother over the phone following the tragic accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

The Nigerian-British former heavyweight boxing champion lost two of his associates in the road crash.

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, shared details of Tinubu’s phone call with Joshua and his mother.

"I spoke with AJ on the phone to personally convey my condolences over the death of his two associates. I wished him well and prayed for him. He assured me that he is receiving the best care in the hospital.

"I also spoke with AJ's mother and prayed for her. She was very appreciative of my call.

"Additionally, I spoke to Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was in the hospital with them. The Governor assured me that he will do everything possible to ensure AJ receives the best possible attention."

