Former Edo State governor Godwin Obaseki has condemned the violent attack and abduction of his cousin, Dr Pedro Obaseki, describing the incident as unlawful and deeply disturbing.

In a statement issued after videos of the incident surfaced online and reported by Vanguard, Obaseki accused suspected thugs of carrying out the assault under the direction of the palace of the Oba of Benin.

“I strongly condemn the violent attack, maiming and abduction of my cousin, Dr Pedro Obaseki, by thugs who are said to be acting under instructions of the palace of the Oba of Benin,” he said.

Ex-Edo Governor Obaseki's cousin assaulted

Dr Pedro Obaseki, a former managing director of DAAR Communications and a respected journalist, was attacked at Uwa Primary School in Benin City where he had gone to play football.

Witness accounts and video footage show that he was physically assaulted, stripped of his clothing and subjected to intimidation before being forcefully taken away.

A video that has since gone viral shows the injured Pedro Obaseki being dragged to the Oba’s palace. He appeared bruised and partially unclothed as palace chiefs were seen receiving those who brought him in. In the footage, those escorting him described him to palace guards as an “Oghion Oba,” meaning an enemy of the Oba.

Obaseki slams assault on Pedro, seeks justice

Reports indicated that the attack may be linked to comments Pedro Obaseki allegedly made during a meet and greet organised by the former governor in Europe. The remarks were said to have been viewed in some quarters as uncomplimentary to the Benin Monarchy, although no official complaint or legal process was reported before the assault.

Reacting further, Godwin Obaseki described the episode as a violation of basic rights and an affront to the rule of law.

“This is not only embarrassing but deeply troubling. I call on security agencies to thoroughly and transparently investigate this matter, identify those responsible for this barbaric act, and ensure they are held accountable in accordance with the law,” he said.

Obaseki warned that allowing violence by non-state actors sets a dangerous precedent. “A situation where thugs and non-state actors appear to freely take the law into their own hands-on behalf of high-profile individuals and those in positions of authority can only result in one outcome, a degeneration into a state of anarchy, which will do no one any good.”

He also appealed to rights groups and civic organisations to speak out. “I urge human rights organisations, civil society groups, and all well-meaning Nigerians to lend their voices and speak out firmly against this injustice and gross violation of human rights.”

Meanwhile, palace chiefs seen in the video reportedly addressed the attackers in Bini language, noting that the Oba was away at the Holy Arousa church for a thanksgiving service marking the end of the Igue festival.

As of the time of reporting, security agencies had yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

