Godwin Obaseki warned that politicians who used political power for selfish interests rather than public service would face divine punishment

The former Edo governor said he had no regrets about his time in office, maintaining that his decisions were taken in the interest of the people

Obaseki criticised leaders who dismantled policies of previous administrations, arguing that such actions only worsened hardship for ordinary citizens

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo State - Former Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has warned that politicians who acquire power and use it for personal enrichment rather than public service would face divine punishment.

God will punish politicians who abuse power — Obaseki. Photo credit: @GovernorObaseki

Source: Twitter

Obaseki made the remarks in a video shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, where he reflected on leadership, governance and his years in office, stressing that political power comes with moral responsibility.

The former governor defended his decision to back a successor, explaining that it was aimed at ensuring continuity of policies and reforms introduced by his government.

“That is why we fought to bring in someone I know will continue. Everything I did was planned. All the actions I took were for the benefit of the people, not for myself,” he said.

‘God will punish leaders who betray the people’ — Obaseki

According to the former governor, politicians who seek power only to enrich themselves and their inner circle have betrayed both God and the electorate.

“If you are in politics just to get power, and when you get that power it is only for you, your friends and those close to you, then God will punish you,” Obaseki said.

He added that power is divinely permitted for service, not exploitation, and that leaders who fail to use authority to improve people’s lives have missed the true purpose of leadership.

“Power is given by God for a purpose. If God has given you power and you cannot use it to serve Him by serving the people and glorifying His name, then you have missed the essence of leadership,” he stated.

Obaseki reflects on his time in office

Obaseki said he had no regrets about his tenure as governor, insisting that all major decisions taken during his administration were guided by the interests of Edo residents.

“I have no regrets about my time in office. If I am given another opportunity, I won’t change anything. In fact, I will do the same things even more, and I will do them quicker and faster,” he said.

While noting achievements recorded under his administration, particularly in education, Obaseki admitted that he wished some reforms had begun earlier to allow their full impact to be seen.

Obaseki reflects on leadership, warns against selfish use of power. Photo credit: @GovernorObaseki

Source: Facebook

He also criticised leaders who dismantle programmes introduced by previous administrations, warning that such actions ultimately harm ordinary citizens.

“When I see people trying to destroy what we did, I say you are supposed to add to what you met, not destroy it,” Obaseki said.

Obaseki stressed that scrapping public programmes does not affect former leaders but hurts citizens who depend on such services.

He further questioned the conscience of leaders who remain comfortable while citizens struggle to feed themselves.

Edo governor, Okpebholo, removes top aide

Legit.ng earlier reported that Edo state governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has removed Fred Itua as his chief press secretary (CPS).

In Itua's stead, Governor Okpebholo has approved the appointment of Akhere Patrick Ebojele as the new CPS.

The immediate past CPS will, upon handover, await a new reassignment to be communicated in due course.

Source: Legit.ng