Public policy analyst James Okafor assessed the performance of the NNPCL boss, Bayo Ojulari, eight months after his appointment

Okafor said Ojulari has emerged as a consistent advocate for regional energy collaboration, positioning Nigeria as a long-term continental energy partner

The analysts highlighted some of Ojulari's achievements while noting that his focus is not on quick wins but on strategic positioning

Abuja, FCT - As global energy investment patterns shift and traditional markets tighten, Nigeria’s national oil company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), is quietly redefining its relevance beyond national borders, James Okafor, a public policy analyst, said.

According to Okafor, the NNPCL's group chief executive officer, Bayo Ojulari, has, within eight months of his appointment by President Bola Tinubu as Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, emerged as a consistent advocate for regional energy collaboration, positioning the company not merely as Nigeria’s oil producer but as a long-term continental energy partner.

NNPCL now uses structured regional strategy - Okafor

Okafor noted that regional engagement is not new to Nigeria’s energy diplomacy and projects such as the West African Gas Pipeline and various bilateral supply agreements have long reflected that ambition. However, the analyst noted that what has changed under Ojulari is the coherence with which diplomacy, infrastructure and commercial logic are now being sustained as part of a broader diversification strategy.

Rather than episodic engagement, NNPC’s regional posture is increasingly framed as a structured response to shifting global realities, he added.

Ojulari's call for Africa-led energy solutions hailed

Okafor further stated that Ojulari’s outward focus has been shaped by a clear reading of global trends. With European investment in fossil fuel infrastructure declining and several refineries expected to shut down by the end of the decade, he has argued that Africa can no longer rely on external capital to define its energy future.

Speaking at continental industry forums, including the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation CEOs Forum, Ojulari has called for Africa-led solutions rooted in cooperation, improved governance and shared infrastructure, the analyst added.

He said this philosophy is most visibly expressed in the Nigeria–Morocco Gas Pipeline, one of Africa’s most ambitious energy projects. Spanning more than 5,600 kilometres and designed to supply gas to multiple West and North African countries, the pipeline represents diversification on a continental scale. Beyond export revenue, it promises industrial growth, power generation and expanded energy access along its route. While acknowledging challenges around financing, governance and multi-country alignment, Okafor noted that Ojulari has maintained steady engagement, pointing to clearer payment frameworks and phased implementation plans that have helped preserve the project’s credibility.

Lessons from West African Gas Pipeline shape governance

NNPCL’s regional strategy under Ojulari also builds on existing infrastructure, particularly the West African Gas Pipeline, whose lessons have informed current governance and dispute-resolution approaches, Okafor said.

Rather than seeking dominance, he said Ojulari has framed Nigeria’s role as that of a reliable anchor, supplying resources while respecting the interests and sovereignty of partner nations. This emphasis on shared value has resonated in a region where mistrust has often undermined cross-border energy projects, according to the policy analyst.

For Nigeria, the benefits of this regional posture are both economic and strategic, Okafor said, adding that long-term gas contracts diversify revenue streams, reduce exposure to oil price volatility and reinforce geopolitical influence. Under the Petroleum Industry Act, which redefined NNPC Ltd as a commercially driven entity, clearer governance and fiscal structures have further strengthened the company’s appeal as a credible regional partner, he further noted.

Ojulari's focus on positioning over quick wins

Okafor said beyond pipelines, Ojulari has also emphasised collaboration in energy transition initiatives, infrastructure sharing and technical exchange, reinforcing NNPC’s presence in shaping Africa’s energy discourse.

Eight months into his tenure, he has not promised quick wins. Instead, his focus has been on positioning: keeping projects alive, strengthening partnerships and aligning NNPC’s regional ambitions with its commercial transformation. In a volatile global energy environment, that measured approach may prove decisive, Okafor said.

