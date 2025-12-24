NUPRC tops ICPC's ethics assessment, showcasing successful reforms under Engr. Gbenga Komolafe's leadership

Ranking enhances Nigeria's credibility, signalling positive investor sentiment in the upstream oil sector

EAGN urges current management to sustain governance reforms for long-term regulatory effectiveness

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission has emerged as the highest-ranked public institution in the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission’s 2025 ethics and integrity assessment, a result that oil sector advocates say reflects years of deliberate reforms under the leadership of Engr. Gbenga Komolafe.

Reacting to the ranking, the Energy Accountability and Governance Network described the outcome as a strong validation of Komolafe’s tenure as chief executive officer of the commission. The group said the result showed that internal governance reforms introduced during his stewardship were not only effective but measurable by independent oversight bodies.

NUPRC ranks first among 357 MDAs

In its Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard report, the ICPC assessed 357 ministries, departments and agencies across the country, examining internal controls, organisational policies and adherence to statutory requirements. Thirteen institutions were categorised as high corruption risk, underscoring persistent governance gaps across the public sector.

Against this backdrop, NUPRC topped the ranking with a score of 91.83, placing it ahead of other highly rated agencies such as the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria. For sector watchers, the result was a standout moment for a regulator often under intense scrutiny.

Oil sector group credits leadership reforms

EAGN said the commission’s performance did not happen by chance. According to the group, Komolafe’s leadership focused on building systems rather than personalities, with reforms aimed at strengthening compliance, tightening internal audits and clearly separating regulatory authority from discretionary influence.

“The ICPC ranking is not accidental. It is the product of a leadership that prioritised accountability, process integrity and strict compliance with the law,” said EAGN executive director, Dr Abdulrahman Sadiq, in a statement.

He added that the ranking directly counters narratives that questioned the transparency of the commission, noting that independent assessments provide a more objective measure of how public institutions are run.

Boost for investor confidence in upstream sector

Beyond domestic recognition, the integrity ranking is also seen as a positive signal to international investors.

EAGN noted that in the upstream oil and gas sector, regulatory certainty and ethical governance are critical factors influencing long-term investment decisions.

By earning the top integrity score, the NUPRC strengthens Nigeria’s credibility at a time when the country is competing globally for capital in energy exploration and production. Transparent regulation, the group said, supports revenue optimisation and helps create a more predictable operating environment.

Call to sustain governance standards

While commending past leadership, EAGN urged the current management of the commission to preserve and build on the governance systems already in place. The group warned that any reversal or weakening of these standards could undermine investor confidence and reduce regulatory effectiveness.

“It is important that the current management preserves the integrity systems already in place. The upstream petroleum sector requires a strong and transparent regulator to achieve long-term stability,” Sadiq said.

The ICPC explained that the Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard, complemented by its anti-corruption and transparency units effectiveness index, is designed to promote ethical conduct, strengthen oversight and set clear benchmarks for accountability across the public sector.

