Nigeria and Morocco are coming together to establish the longest offshore gas pipeline in the world

President Muhammadu Buhari said this via his media aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, saying that the pipeline will carry gas from Nigeria to Morocco across 11 countries in West Africa

However, the countries Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva said the project will not be completed during Buhari's administration

Nigeria has the highest gas reserve in Africa and is among the top 10 countries in the world with the highest natural gas deposits.

The Nigerian government and Morocco are making plans to build the longest offshore pipeline and second-largest in the world which will take gas from Nigeria to Morocco and run across 11 West African countries, according to a report by the Punch.

Nigeria and Morroco plan longest gas pipeline in the world Credit: picture alliance / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari's media aide, Tolu Ogunlesi made this known on social media through his Twitter handle on Sunday, May 2, 2022.

Deal to be done between NNPC and Morocco's ONHYM

According to Ogunlesi, the partnership is between the Nigerian National Corporation (NNPC) and ONHYM of the Kingdom of Morocco. The deal was originally signed by the two African countries in 2018.

Ogunlesi said the NNPC and Morocco’s ONHYM are coming together to establish the longest offshore pipeline in the world, coming second as the longest pipeline the world.

Deal signed in 2018 by Buhari in Morocco

According to Ogunlesi’s tweets, the pipeline will take gas from Niger to Morocco and run across 11 West African nations. He stated that the agreement for the project was formerly signed by the two countries when Buhari visited Morocco in June last year.

When completed, Ogunlesi said, the more than 7,000km-long gas pipeline will intersect Nigeria with Morocco and across 11 other countries in West Africa.

Timipre Sylva, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum said that the gas pipeline may not be completed under the Buhari administration.

According to the Nigerian government has said that the value of the country’s gas deposits stands at about 206.53 trillion cubic feet, estimated at $803.4trn which is the highest in Africa.

The federal government also stated that the European Union had suggested categorising natural gas as a green energy source which will affect Nigeria positively going by its massive gas reserves.

