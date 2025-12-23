ACAM has described a viral claim of planned bank shutdowns as a result of the recapitalisation drive of CBN as misleading and aimed at causing panic

The CBN had stated that recapitalisation is a proactive measure to strengthen banks, not a response to a crisis

Nigerians have been urged to continue banking activities with confidence under strict regulatory oversight, rather than anxiety

Nigerian banks have assured customers and the wider public that the ongoing recapitalisation exercise will be completed smoothly, without any risk of liquidation, forced takeovers or disruption to the financial system.

The assurance followed claims made in a social media video alleging that 12 banks would be shut down by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by March 2026. The Association of Corporate Communication & Marketing Professionals in Banks (ACAMB) dismissed the claims as false and misleading.

In a statement signed by its president, Rasheed Bolarinwa, and general secretary, Jide Sipe, ACAMB said the video, shared on Instagram by a content creator, was produced to misinform the public and create unnecessary panic about the banking sector.

No bank is threatened by liquidation

According to the association, no Nigerian bank is under threat of liquidation or takeover, as all banks are implementing recapitalisation plans already approved by the CBN.

ACAMB explained that the recapitalisation exercise is a forward-looking policy introduced by the CBN to strengthen banks and position them to support the Federal Government’s goal of building a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The association clarified that the exercise focuses on strengthening core ownership capital, such as share capital and share premium, rather than bonds or other capital instruments. It also noted that more than one-third of banks have already met their recapitalisation targets, while others are at advanced stages.

“All banks submitted recapitalisation plans to the CBN in 2024, which were carefully reviewed and approved. The regulator has publicly expressed satisfaction with the progress so far,” ACAMB said.

Addressing claims made against specific banks, ACAMB said institutions such as FirstBank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Fidelity Bank and FCMB are international banks that have made significant progress and are well-positioned to complete the process ahead of schedule.

It added that Citibank Nigeria and Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria remain strong subsidiaries of their global parent companies, while Sterling Bank has completed key phases of its recapitalisation.

Polaris Bank and other institutions mentioned in the video were also described as operationally sound, with no signs of financial distress.

CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, had earlier said at a briefing in November 2025 that the recapitalisation exercise was progressing in an orderly manner and in line with regulatory expectations.

ACAMB warned that it would alert law enforcement agencies to content that spreads false or panic-inducing narratives about the banking sector, stressing that while freedom of expression is protected, it must be exercised responsibly.

The association urged Nigerians to continue their banking activities with confidence, noting that the country’s 44 deposit-taking banks operate under strict regulatory oversight.

Banks race to meet CBN’s March deadline

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian banks are seriously raising funds to meet the CBN’s March 31, 2026, recapitalisation deadline.

According to a report by global professional services firm Deloitte, commercial banks are expected to raise a total of N4.14 trillion as a result of the CBN’s recapitalisation requirement.

So far, about 27 banks have raised funds, while 16 commercial banks have already met the new capital threshold. The recapitalisation drive is seen as critical to supporting Nigeria’s goal of building a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

