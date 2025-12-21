The ministry of interior of Nigeria will declare Thursday, December 25, Friday, December 26, 2025, and Thursday, January 1, 2026, as statutory public holidays

The dates mark Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day, respectively, and will be observed as work-free days throughout the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory (FCT)

The imminent declaration means all three days are legally recognised as holidays in line with Nigeria’s public holidays calendar, allowing workers and institutions to observe the festive period accordingly

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's ministry of interior will soon declare Thursday, December 25, Friday, December 26, 2025, and Thursday, January 1, 2026, as statutory public holidays in the country.

The declaration will be made in a statement by the ministry this week in Abuja.

Nigeria to announce public holidays

Legit.ng reports that December 25, 2025, marks Christmas Day, while December 26, 2025, is observed as Boxing Day. January 1, 2026, will be observed as New Year’s Day.

Citizens throughout the country are expected to observe the holidays in accordance with existing laws.

The coming announcement forms part of arrangements to mark the festive season and the beginning of the new year.

Why Nigerians like public holidays

Spiritual connection and celebration

Religious holidays, in particular, carry deep spiritual meaning and community connection. Traditionalists look forward to Isese Day to rejuvenate their Yoruba cultural and spiritual heritage.

Christians embrace Christmas and Easter for the religious services and family time. Muslims admire the two Eids for the sense of peace it purportedly brings. Even secular holidays like Workers’ Day or Democracy Day are viewed as moments of national reflection and an excuse for a day off.

Quality time with loved ones

Public holidays also give people the perfect excuse to spend time with family and friends. Nigeria is one place where community and extended family ties are strong, and any opportunity to gather, cook, gist, or go on outings is fully embraced.

This is why, for public holidays with long weekends, you find people travelling home to spend time with their family. Others would plan hangouts just to bond and catch up.

Break from the daily hustle

Public holidays offer a much-needed break from the daily hustle. Nigerian workers are used to working long hours, and for most people, they juggle multiple jobs or side hustles just to make ends meet.

For both white-collar workers and those in the informal sector, public holidays offer a rare chance to pause, sleep in, and breathe. No traffic stress, no 5 a.m. alarms, just a day or two to rest.

Also, public holidays provide a sense of relief, especially in a country where things can often feel chaotic with people battling economic stress and political drama. Even if only for 24 hours, public holidays are a chance to relax and enjoy life’s simple pleasures.

