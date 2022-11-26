One of the Eyo masquerades who attended the presidential rally of the APC in Lagos on Saturday, November 26, was trampled upon during a stampede

The spectacular costumes worn by the masquerade were destroyed, leaving his traditionally concealed face open to all

The masquerade, however, survived the stampede as security agents swiftly restored sanity at the well-attended presidential rally

Surulere, Lagos state - An Eyo masquerade collapsed in a stampede at the presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held on Saturday, November 26, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The masquerade was trampled upon as APC supporters at the rally struggled to catch a glimpse of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he was being ushered in through a motorcade.

An Eyo masquerade was trampled upon in a stampede at the presidential rally of the APC held on Saturday, November 26, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. Photo credit: Wale Akinola

Source: Original

The white-clad Eyo masquerades in Lagos represent the spirits of the dead and are referred to in Yoruba as Agogoro Eyo.

They wear spectacular costumes, white flowing, sweeping robes which conceal them from head to toe and colourful hats with bold conclave insignias on Eyo festival day and other special events.

About a dozen of them were sighted at the APC presidential rally on Saturday.

The costume worn by the Eyo masquerade who was trampled upon at the rally was destroyed, leaving his hitherto concealed face open to all.

He, however, survived the stampede as security agents at the rally restored orderliness.

Mother of all 2023 campaigns: "Teach Atiku a moral lesson", Tinubu tells APC

At the rally, Tinubu started his speech with a song sending a warning signal to his opponents.

He tackled the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, saying he has been running since 1999 just as he urged the youths to collect their PVC and vote for APC in the forthcoming elections

"I want you to teach him (Atiku) a moral lesson at the poll with your votes. The PDP was in government for 16 years, they gave you estimated bills, they did not remember Badadry road, East-West road among others.

"They are ingrates. You can see all our governors here, they are behind me," the APC presidential candidate said.

Source: Legit.ng