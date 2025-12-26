Gunmen shot an assistant parish priest of Saint Kelvin Catholic Church, Ogbaku, in the Owerri West local government area of Imo State

The incident occurred at about 8am on Christmas Day, Thursday, December 25, 2025

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Henry Okoye, shared more details about the Christmas Day shooting incident

Owerri, Imo State - The assistant parish priest of Saint Kelvin Catholic Church was shot by gunmen in Ogbaku, in the Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Catholic priest was reportedly shot at about 8am on Christmas Day, Thursday, December 25, 2025, while approaching the church gate for morning Mass.

As reported by The Punch, a source, who pleaded anonymity, said the priest, whose identity had yet to be officially confirmed, was hit in the right hand.

The source added that the gunmen were not seen at the scene, making it difficult for anyone around to identify the shooter.

He stated that the assailant appeared to have fired from a concealed and distant location.

The priest is currently receiving medical care at the hospital he was rushed for treatment.

It was gathered that prayers are reportedly ongoing for his recovery.

The shooting happened on Christmas Day when everyone was in a joyous mood.

“The priest was trying to enter the gate for the morning mass, but we just heard a sound, and the next thing, he was in pain, and he had been shot.

“Probably it was a stray bullet from somewhere close by, but the twist was that nobody saw who fired the shot. Meanwhile, the priest is receiving treatment for gunshot wounds in the hospital, and prayers are going on for his survival.”

The State Police spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, said the church is yet to formally report the incident to the police.

“Yes, I’m aware of the incident, though the church is yet to officially report the shooting. However, the Divisional Police Officer for Owerri West has visited the church to verify the claims. He has also requested to see the priest to aid the investigation.”

