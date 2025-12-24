A young man has shared a very touching post, which got people talking on social media after an incident happened in Maiduguri

He shared a picture of a man, who he revealed is his brother, and mentioned that he was among those who died in the attack

The man shared a very touching post about his brother who died in the attack, and several people reacted to his emotional statement

A young man whose brother was among those who lost their lives in the bomb blast that rocked a mosque in Maiduguri has spoken out.

He shared a statement on his page not long after the tragic incident made news headlines, as the incident and several other details about it were published in an article by Legit.ng.

Young man mourns brother

Several hours after the bomb blast that rocked the mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, the man, identified as Ibrahim Abubakar Goni Abbari, took to his media page to speak out.

He mentioned that he lost his brother in the incident and shared a photo of him with a short write-up.

Confirming his brother's death, he wrote:

"With deep sorrow, I mourn the loss of my dear brother who tragically lost his life in the bomb blast at the mosque in Gamboru Market."

"This is a heartbreaking and painful loss. May Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant him Jannatul Firdaus, and give his family and loved ones the strength to bear this great trial. My thoughts and prayers are with all the victims. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un."

His statement moved many people, as they took to the comments section to share their condolences.

Reactions as man mourns brother

Abubakar noted:

"Allahu Akbar Allah y jikansu day rahama."

Abbas stressed:

"Such is life Allah yagafarta musu muma in namu yaxo Allah sa mucikada imani ya Allah."

Kyari shated:

"Allahu Akbar kullu nafsin zaikatul maut.

Amina noted:

"Allahu Akbar Allah yajikanshi yayafe masa."

Idris said:

"Allahu Akbar Allah y jikansu day rahama."

Lawan noted:

"Allah Ya jikanshi da rahma."

Mohammed Sani Adam said:

"Allah jikansa da rahama."

Engr Ibrahim stated:

"Allah sarki rayuwa."

Idris noted:

"Allahu Akbar Allah y jikansu day rahama."

Mohammed Gin noted:

"May his soul be rest in peace."

Asmau musa shared:

"Allah ya jikan sa da rahama."

Ibrahim shared:

"Innah lillahi wa inna ilaihi Rajiun may Allah forgive him and grant him with jannatul Firdaus, Allah ya jikanshi da rahama."

Read the post below:

