Railway stations across Nigeria recorded a surge in passenger traffic on Tuesday as the federal government commenced its 50 per cent discounted train service for the Yuletide season.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), major rail corridors experienced heavy turnout and near-full capacity operations shortly after the initiative took effect.

The development was confirmed by the NRC’s spokesperson, Mr Callistus Unyimadu, PUNCH reported.

Fare discount introduced to ease transport costs

The NRC explained that the fare reduction, introduced to ease the cost of festive travel, led to increased patronage on key standard-gauge routes such as Lagos–Ibadan and Abuja–Kaduna, as well as several narrow-gauge lines nationwide.

“Early bookings and physical turnout at stations reflected a strong public response, with many travellers taking advantage of the half-price fares to journey home for Christmas and New Year celebrations,” the corporation said.

The NRC noted that the discounted festive train service runs from Tuesday, December 23, 2025, to Sunday, January 4, 2026.

During this period, passengers across the country are entitled to a 50% reduction on train fares.

According to the corporation, many passengers welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and financially relieving, particularly for families and group travellers returning home for the holidays.

The NRC added that the Yuletide train discount aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on reducing transportation costs, promoting inclusive mobility and encouraging the use of rail transport during peak travel periods.

Speaking on the commencement of the programme, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NRC, Dr Kayode Opeifa, assured passengers that the corporation is fully prepared to maintain safe and efficient services throughout the festive season.

He confirmed that both standard-gauge and narrow-gauge services are operational, adding that enhanced security, safety and customer service measures have been deployed at stations and onboard trains to manage the increased passenger flow.

NRC advises use of online bookings

Dr Opeifa advised passengers travelling on standard-gauge routes to continue using NRC-approved online booking platforms, while those using narrow-gauge services should purchase tickets directly at designated railway stations.

The NRC reiterated its commitment to smooth festive operations and urged passengers to cooperate with railway officials and comply with travel guidelines to ensure hitch-free journeys during the discount period.

The surge in train transport came as no surprise, amid a hike in airfares and the security risks associated with road commuting.

FCCPC justifies hike in transport fares

Legit.ng reported that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) clarified that transport fare hikes during the festive season are not unlawful in themselves.

The commission, however, warned that exploitative practices by road transport operators would attract strict sanctions.

It emphasised that consumers must be provided with clear and timely information on fares, with transparency and fairness at the centre of pricing.

