Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced automatic employment for the two sons of his late police aide, who died in a road crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Akpabio disclosed this on the floor of the Senate, where lawmakers observed a minute of silence in honour of the deceased

The gesture has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians, with many praising the move, while others called for wider welfare support for the fallen officer's family

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, announced automatic employment for the two sons of his late police aide, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hussani Ibrahim, who died in a road accident.

Legit.ng reports that Akpabio made the announcement on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday. December 23, while informing his colleagues about the tragic incident which occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday.

DSP Ibrahim, who served as the Senate President’s police rider, was said to have died following the crash and has since been buried in line with Islamic rites.

While addressing the lawmakers, Akpabio expressed deep sympathy to the family of the deceased officer, the Inspector General of Police, and the entire Nigeria Police Force over the loss.

The Senate President also disclosed that the late officer’s two sons would be granted automatic employment, describing the gesture as a way of supporting the family and honouring the dedication and sacrifice of the fallen policeman.

Senate observe minute of Silence

Following his remarks, the Senate observed a minute of silence in honour of DSP Hussani Ibrahim, as lawmakers stood in solemn reflection and prayers were offered for the repose of his soul.

Akpabio urged Nigerians to remember the risks security personnel take daily in the course of protecting lives and public office holders across the country.

Another loss in the Senate

In a related development, the Senate also paid tribute to Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur, who recently passed away after serving as a driver to the senator representing Kogi East Senatorial District, Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho.

Lawmakers described the late Tukur as a loyal and dedicated staff member who served diligently for about 25 years, contributing quietly to legislative duties behind the scenes.

The Senate again observed a minute of silence, praying that Almighty God grant both deceased individuals eternal rest and give their families the strength to bear the loss.

Nigerians react to Akpabio’s gesture

Following the announcement, Nigerians took to social media to express mixed reactions to Akpabio’s decision to offer automatic employment to the deceased officer’s sons.

While many praised the Senate President for what they described as a compassionate and humane gesture, others questioned why such support is not institutionalised for all security personnel who die in active service.

The said:

@jay__deen

A touching reminder that the sacrifices of law enforcement officers should never be forgotten

@Assorlogical

So if person no die no job for this country .??

@wuromagaji1

Good

@Anasmuhd330

Woww! This is commendable

@abeebsilverYK

Wait, how can a whole DSP be a rider??

@JPaduhya5165

I thought all NPF were withdrawn from all public figures to help combat the insurgencies and kidnappings??

Some commentators also called on the federal government to strengthen welfare policies for families of fallen officers, insisting that support should go beyond individual interventions by political office holders.

