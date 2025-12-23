The Federal Government has disclosed that the social media accounts of some terrorist members, where they promote their activities and seek funds

The Federal Government has said that the security agencies in Nigeria are working with the major social media organisations to identify and delete the accounts of social media pages belonging to terrorists in promoting their activities and raising funds.

Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, the director general of the national counter terrorism centre, disclosed the development in Abuja during the end-of-year briefing on Tuesday, December 23. He said that platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram and X have been used by the terrorist members to promote their operations, display looted items and communicate with supporters.

FG begins deleting social media accounts of terrorists Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, Laka added that Nigeria's security agencies have been engaging with the social media companies in addressing accounts and posts that threaten the country's national security.

His statement reads in part:

“The issue of social media platforms used by terrorist groups—if you knew how many accounts we took down. We have had several meetings with these social media platforms like: TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and X."

Nigerians react as FG speaks on terrorism

However, some Nigerians have started reacting to the report. Below are some of their reactions:

Paschal commented on the legal move:

"You're obstructing justice by deleting terrorists' social media posts or accounts, which could be used as evidence for legal proceedings. Stop with this incompetence and anyhow-ness in running Nigeria. I mean if anything, remove them online but archive them for legal and historical purposes."

FG begins deleting the Facebook, TikTok and other social media pages of terrorists Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Ayomi commented on tracking the terrorists:

"Is it with accounts that governments normally use to catch citizens online? Why delete those of terrorists instead of using them to track and arrest them?"

KVM questioned the move:

"If it ended before ‘social media accounts’, then we’ll clap for you. Delete one account, and more will spring up. Who do us this thing na?"

Mr Enjoy Da Money called for the cutting of their funding:

"How does that solve terrorism? Is FG trying to keep them private? The best way to end terrorism is to cut off its funding. Why is the EFCC not tracking the flow of funds? Why can't the NCC track the terrorists through NIN or any other means necessary?"

Temitope questioned why the terrorists are not being arrested:

"You no laugh ke? Deleting their social media accounts but not arresting them?"

