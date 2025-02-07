Full List of All Proposed 31 New Nigerian States as Received by House of Reps Committee
- The House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review has received proposals for the creation of 31 new states across Nigeria to improve regional representation
- If approved, the restructuring would increase Nigeria’s states from 36 to 67, surpassing the United States' 50-state system
- While supporters believe this will enhance governance and resource distribution, critics warn of increased administrative costs and constitutional hurdles
The House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review has received proposals recommending the creation of 31 additional states across Nigeria.
The announcement was made during a plenary session on Thursday, presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.
The committee, led by Kalu, outlined the proposed states in a letter read to lawmakers, indicating that the move was aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency and fostering regional representation.
Nigeria to have 67 states should bill succeed
If approved by the National Assembly, Nigeria’s current 36-state structure would expand to 67, surpassing the United States' 50-state system.
According to the proposal, the North Central region would see the creation of six new states, while the North East would gain four.
The North West is proposed to receive five additional states, the South East five, the South-South four, and the South West seven.
A 37th state, designated as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, is also part of the proposed restructuring.
The breakdown of the proposed states is as follows:
North Central
1. Benue Ala (Benue)
2. Okun (Kogi)
3. Okura (Kogi)
4. Confluence (Kogi)
5. Apa-Agba (Benue South)
6. Apa (Benue).
7. FCT
North East
8. Amana (Adamawa)
9. Katagum (Bauchi)
10. Savannah (Borno)
11. Muri (Taraba).
North West
12. New Kaduna
13. Gurara (Kaduna)
14. Tiga
15. Ghari (Kano)
16. Kainji (Kebbi).
South East
17. Etiti
18. Adada (Enugu)
19. Urashi,
20. Orlu
21. Aba.
South-South
22. Ogoja (Cross River)
23. Warri (Delta)
24. Bori (Rivers)
25. Obolo (Rivers/Akwa Ibom).
South West
26. Toru-Ebe (Delta, Edo, Ondo)
27. Ibadan (Oyo)
28. Lagoon (Lagos)
29. Ijebu (Ogun)
30. Oke-Ogun (Oyo)
31. Ife-Ijesha (Oyo, Osun).
Advocates support proposition with reasons
Proponents of the initiative argue that restructuring the country’s political geography would provide greater autonomy to regions, promote balanced development, and address long-standing concerns over resource allocation.
Critics, however, caution that such an expansion could escalate governance costs and administrative complexity.
The proposal is set to undergo further deliberations, with lawmakers expected to engage in extensive consultations before a final decision is reached.
Given the constitutional implications, any approval would require legislative backing at both the federal and state levels, as well as potential amendments to the 1999 Constitution.
Lawmakers receives proposal for creation of 31 new states
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution said it received 31 proposals for the creation of new states.
Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu read a letter from the committee during plenary on Thursday, February 6, 2025.
Kalu highlighted the conditions that must be met before any state creation requests can be approved by the national assembly.
