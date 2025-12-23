Fuji superstar KWAM 1 has raised a major development amid the ongoing contest for the vacant Awujale throne

The succession process has been surrounded by controversy, with questions raised about the singer’s authority and legitimacy

The indigenous act released a letter online via his media aide addressing his new decision, which spurred reactions online

Fuji music icon, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate or KWAM 1, has filed a notice of discontinuance in the legal tussle surrounding the vacant Awujale of Ijebuland throne in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Legit.ng reported that KWAM 1 had earlier approached the Ogun State High Court sitting in Ijebu-Ode, seeking to stop all processes aimed at installing a new Awujale.

The suit, filed on December 16, asked the court to restrain the Ogun State Government and other concerned authorities from proceeding with the selection and installation of a new monarch, pending the determination of substantive issues raised before the court.

Those named as respondents in the suit included the Ogun State Governor, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and the Attorney General of the state. Others included the Secretary of the Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area, the Chairman of the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council, and the Chairman of the Funsengbuwa Ruling House.

At the core of KWAM 1’s case was his objection to the role of the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council, which he described as an unrecognised body under Ogun State chieftaincy laws. He argued that its involvement violated laid-down procedures for the selection of a new Awujale.

The Fuji star also claimed that due process was not followed, particularly the requirement for the Ijebu-Ode Local Government to formally publish the names of the 13 recognised kingmakers before the commencement of any nomination exercise. According to him, the alleged omission raised serious questions about the legitimacy of the selection process.

Since his public declaration of interest in the Awujale throne, KWAM 1 has faced debates and criticisms online, with some questioning his indigene status in Ijebuland. In response, he maintained that his royal lineage should not be in doubt, noting that the late Awujale conferred on him the title of Olori Omo-Oba, a position reserved for individuals of genuine royal descent.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Government has cancelled the ongoing Awujale selection process. In a letter dated December 2, 2025, and signed by the Secretary of the Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area, Oke Adebanjo, the Funsengbuwa Ruling House had earlier been directed to present a candidate for the throne within 14 days.

With the filing of the notice of discontinuance, KWAM 1 has formally withdrawn from the legal battle over the Awujale throne race, bringing a new twist to the unfolding succession process in Ijebuland.

People react to K1's move

oluwadamilare_xiv said:

"If you are a big man not all should go after posts sometimes, just maintain your champion for where you they."

abdulmojeedyemi said:

"He lost the respect of his people."

iam_starqueen said:

"But he wants to leave music to become a king koyemi ooo... He is already a king in his career not only to Ijebus but to the world, and he wanted to conferred himself to just only king to Ijebus.... I can't just imagine if he became king what will happen to those lively parties in plays?"

thelordismyshephard said:

"O BETTER !!!"

interiordoctor said:

"We love him to be king of fuji🔥🔥Awujale na aseju."

sapenuwa__

"For the remaining of this year to end , let us of pray 🤲 make we no face waiting go big pass us 🤲 Ire o."

idnoblegram said:

"It’s beyond what he’s saying here! We need to learn from this K1 situation, any position you find yourself today or tomorrow, let people feel your presence, create a positive impact and create a good legacy."

abike_ele_sho said:

"After court has thrown out the case for lack of substance."

akoredenel said:

"He will later call him godfather to help me settle everything. I don’t understand nah only him want everything, politician Musician King lol."

K1 reunites with estranged drummer

Legit.ng earlier reported that K1 De Ultimate reunited with his former drummer, Ayankunle Ayanlowo, ending years of tension and public accusations.

The reunion was witnessed during a live performance, with K1 hailing Ayankunle as he returned to the band.

Ayanlowo had previously made headlines claiming he spent over three decades with K1 De Ultimate yet “achieved nothing.” He alleged that band members were treated like slaves, with passports confiscated and strict restrictions on movement.

Source: Legit.ng