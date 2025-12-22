The Nigerian Air Force paid compensation to families affected by the accidental airstrike that killed civilians in Sokoto state

A military investigation confirmed that 13 civilians were unintentionally killed and eight others were injured during the operation

The Air Force said the compensation was part of efforts to promote accountability, ease tensions, and prevent future civilian harm

Sokoto state - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has paid compensation to victims and families affected by the accidental airstrike that occurred on December 25, 2024, in Sokoto state.

The victims were residents of Gidan Bisa and Rumtuwa villages in Silame Local Government Area of the state.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

Speaking during the compensation exercise, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, represented by the Chief of Civil-Military Relations, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, expressed appreciation to the Sokoto state government for fostering a strong relationship between the Nigerian Air Force and host communities.

The air chief commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for his inclusive development policies and security initiatives under the 9-Point Smart Agenda, particularly the establishment of the Sokoto State Community Guards Corps, which he said had complemented federal security efforts.

Sokoto airstrike was a mistake

According to Aneke, the airstrike was carried out under Operation Fasan Yamma following intelligence reports of suspected terrorists transiting through the affected communities.

He explained that although multiple intelligence checks informed the operation, a petition received in April 2025 alleged civilian casualties, prompting a thorough investigation.

“The investigation confirmed that 13 civilians were unintentionally killed, while eight others sustained varying degrees of injuries. These findings deeply saddened the Service and necessitated urgent steps to make amends,” he said.

The CAS stressed that civilian harm mitigation had remained central to his command philosophy since assuming office on October 24, adding that no professional military personnel deliberately harm the people they are sworn to protect.

He said the compensation exercise was aimed at commiserating with the victims, promoting accountability and transparency, calming tensions, and bringing closure to the affected communities.

NAF takes measures to prevent civilian harm

Aneke further disclosed that the Nigerian Air Force had institutionalised measures to prevent civilian harm, including the development of a Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Action Plan designed to improve operational planning, assessments, investigations, and response mechanisms.

He reaffirmed the resolve of the Air Force to apply precise force in neutralising terrorists, while appealing to citizens to avoid cohabiting or mingling with criminal elements to reduce the risk of collateral damage.

Responding, Governor Ahmed Aliyu thanked the Nigerian Air Force for its commitment to accountability and for standing with citizens during moments of grief, while reaffirming the state’s partnership with security agencies to restore lasting peace.

