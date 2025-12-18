The Office of the National Security Adviser said the armed individuals arrested in Kwara State were government-backed vigilantes and not bandits

He explained that the recovered rifle was officially issued to support counter-terrorism operations in forested areas

The NSA said the Federal Government had adopted a hybrid security strategy similar to the Civilian Joint Task Force model previously used against Boko Haram in the North-East

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has clarified that the armed persons arrested in parts of Kwara state were not bandits but government-backed vigilante operatives supporting ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

The clarification followed reports that a rifle issued by the office of the National Security Adviser was recovered from suspects in the state, sparking public concern and speculation over illegal arms distribution.

In a statement issued by the Head of Strategic Communications at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Mr Abu Michael, the NSA Nuhu Ribadu, said the operatives were part of a hybrid security arrangement authorised under the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.

According to the statement, the Federal Government has continued to deploy trained auxiliaries, including hunters and vigilante elements, to complement regular security forces in difficult terrains such as forested areas where bandits and terrorists often operate.

As reported by leadership, the NSA explained that the strategy was similar to the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) model used in the North-East during operations against Boko Haram, noting that the same approach was now being applied in parts of the North-West and North-Central regions.

He said:

“This approach previously guided the engagement of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in the North East. The CJTF comprised trained civilian volunteers who worked alongside the Armed Forces in operations against Boko Haram.

“The same strategy currently informs hybrid deployments in parts of the North West and North Central. These operations are aimed at degrading the capabilities of bandit, criminal, and terrorist groups. This approach has yielded several successful outcomes.

He stated that the situation in Kwara state was no different, emphasising that the limited information released to the public was due to the sensitive nature of ongoing security operations.

No arms were given to socio-cultural groups - NSA

The NSA dismissed claims that arms were given to socio-cultural organisations, describing such reports as false and misleading.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Federal Government and its agencies are not conducting kinetic operations with any socio-cultural groups.

“Claims that the Office of the National Security Adviser has provided arms to any socio-cultural organisation are false and should be disregarded,” he added.

He said all auxiliary personnel involved in hybrid operations were recruited directly by authorised security and intelligence agencies following due process.

“All operations are conducted in accordance with the law and established standard operating procedures,”.

The office urged the media to exercise restraint and responsibility in reporting security matters, warning that the disclosure of sensitive operational details could endanger personnel and compromise national security efforts.

People react

Nigerians have already started expressing their opinions on the explanation, after Kwara state government shared the news on its X handle.

@RealQueenBee__

Vigilantes with AK-47???

@holubante

In a state that has a chief security officer, Comm. of police, LGA chairmen nd traditional rulers. The vigilantes are not known to them but known to FG. We joke too much in this part of the world..

@henro006

Who employed them? How was the recruit done? What is the composition of vigilantes in an area far away from their state of origin? Why Miyetti Allah members? Why only Fulani? Why wasn't the governor notified?

@UchechukwuEya

Since when did the FG start to recognize vigilante group, what provision of our law did they use to establish the vigilante.

@Ahindehezekiah

Known to the FG and unknown to the State and local government?

