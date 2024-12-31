Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

Sokoto, Sokoto state - Isa Sanusi, country director of Amnesty International, has asked the Nigerian military to submit details and records relating to air strikes to the office of Lateef Fagbemi, the attorney general of the federation (AGF), for an independent investigation.

Speaking in an interview with The Punch, published on Tuesday, December 31, Sanusi urged President Bola Tinubu to probe the 436 people he said have been killed by accidental strikes in Nigeria between 2016 and 2024.

Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Amnesty condemns latest Sokoto bombing, past incidents

Most of the incidents happened in Sokoto, Zamfara, and Borno state.

Sanusi said:

“The President Bola Tinubu administration must promptly set up an independent inquiry into Silame LG villages’ air strikes and, where these investigations indicate criminal responsibility, ensure that those suspected to be responsible are brought to justice in fair trials. Victims and their families must be provided with access to justice and effective remedies.”

Recall that recently, about 10 people were killed and several wounded when a Nigerian military fighter jet pursuing bandits in two villages mistakenly bombed civilians in the northwestern state of Sokoto.

The attack was the latest in recent errant bombings of residents in Nigeria’s troubled regions; there were at least 14 documented incidences of such bombings in residential areas.

Terrorist attacks have ravaged parts of Nigeria’s northwest and central regions. The country’s forces frequently target the hideouts of armed groups with aerial bombardment but have sometimes bombed villagers.

Sokoto free of French troops

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of border communities in Sokoto state dismissed the allegations of the French army's presence within the country's border area.

The residents noted that Balle town and other communities maintained relations with Nigerien communities, and at no time had they sighted a French military camp

