President Bola Tinubu approved the renaming of the Federal University of Health Sciences Azare after late Islamic scholar Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi

Tinubu said the renaming recognised Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi’s lifelong devotion to God humanity and national unity

The President arrived in Bauchi and was received by governors ministers lawmakers and other top government officials

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the renaming of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State, after the late renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi.

The announcement was made on Saturday, December 20, during the President’s condolence visit to the family of the revered cleric in Bauchi.

Breaking: Tinubu Renames Top Federal University After Late Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

Source: Twitter

Tinubu: Renaming honours lifetime of service

President Tinubu said the decision was in recognition of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi’s lifelong devotion to God, humanity and the Nigerian nation.

According to him, the late cleric’s teachings and personal example left an enduring legacy that transcended religious and regional boundaries.

“Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi was not only a distinguished Islamic scholar, but a moral compass for our nation.

“His life was defined by honesty, integrity and good character, values that continue to shape generations of Nigerians," the President said.

Scholar described as symbol of unity

The President noted that the late cleric’s influence went beyond religious scholarship, describing him as a unifying figure whose messages consistently promoted peace, discipline and social responsibility.

“His voice was one of moderation and wisdom at critical moments in our national journey. It is only fitting that a federal institution dedicated to training health professionals bears his name, so that future generations are reminded of the ideals he stood for," Tinubu added.

Tinubu received by governors and top officials

President Tinubu arrived at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, at about 4:50 p.m., where he was received by the Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed, and the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

Other senior government officials present included ministers, lawmakers and party leaders.

Ministers and presidential entourage present at event

Among the ministers on ground were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and the Minister of Health, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, who joined other dignitaries in welcoming the President.

Members of the presidential entourage included the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas, the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and other top officials.

Bauchi government welcomes decision

Governor Bala Mohammed welcomed the renaming, describing it as a historic honour for Bauchi State and a recognition of the late scholar’s immense contributions to religious learning and national development.

“This decision immortalises Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi and ensures that his values of service, discipline and compassion remain alive in our educational system,” the governor said.

Source: Legit.ng