Burkina Faso released 11 Nigerian Air Force personnel after high-level diplomatic intervention by the Federal Government of Nigeria

The release followed engagements in Ouagadougou led by Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar with Burkinabè authorities

Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to diplomacy regional cooperation and adherence to international military and aviation protocols

Release follows diplomatic engagement in Ouagadougou

The release was confirmed by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, shortly after a Nigerian delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, concluded a series of engagements with Burkinabè authorities in Ouagadougou, including talks with President Ibrahim Traoré.

Ebienfa said the outcome underscored the effectiveness of diplomacy in resolving sensitive bilateral issues, ThisDay reported.

“The release of the Nigerian Air Force personnel reflects the success of constructive dialogue and Nigeria’s commitment to peaceful engagement with its neighbours,” he said.

The Nigerian delegation included senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence and the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters.

The team was mandated to pursue a peaceful and constructive resolution to the incident through sustained dialogue and mutual understanding, Vanguard reported.

Nigeria reaffirms commitment to regional cooperation

A senior official familiar with the mission, quoted by counter-insurgency publication Zagazola Makama, said the engagement was aimed at de-escalating tensions and securing the release of the detained personnel, while reaffirming Nigeria’s adherence to international aviation and military protocols.

“The mission points to Nigeria’s preference for diplomacy and neighbourly engagement. It was a confidence-building visit designed to strengthen trust and reaffirm shared responsibilities in addressing the complex security challenges confronting the Sahel,” the source said.

Officials express optimism over strengthened ties

According to the official, the delegation also conveyed Abuja’s enduring commitment to regional security collaboration, dialogue and respect for international norms, highlighting the long-standing cooperation between Nigeria, Burkina Faso and other members of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

Officials expressed optimism that the successful resolution of the incident would deepen bilateral understanding and reinforce collective efforts to promote peace, stability and security across the region.

FG speaks on grounded aircraft to spy on Burkina Faso

Previously, Legit.ngreported that Nigeria’s federal government has rejected claims circulating online that a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft currently in Burkina Faso was compelled to land over allegations of espionage.

Officials described the reports as false and deliberately misleading, warning that they distort facts around a routine military operation.

Authorities also dismissed assertions that the 11 crew members and engineering personnel on board were intelligence officers trained for covert activities. They clarified that no announcement was ever made by the Nigerian Air Force or any government body regarding the release of the personnel by Burkinabe authorities.

