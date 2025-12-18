President Tinubu had scheduled the presentation of the 2026 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to appear before a joint sitting of the National Assembly on Friday, December 19, to formally present the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

The presentation is scheduled for 2:00 pm and will take place amid tightened security around the National Assembly complex.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at a previous budget presentation to the National Assembly.

Source: Facebook

A notice issued by the Office of the Clerk to the National Assembly informed lawmakers, staff and accredited officials that access into the complex will be restricted from late morning.

All authorised personnel were directed to be at their duty posts by 11:00 am to ensure a smooth session.

Lawmakers told to arrive early

The notice, signed by Essien Eyo Essien on behalf of the Clerk to the National Assembly, urged strict adherence to the outlined arrangements.

Officials said the measures were necessary to manage logistics and security during the President’s address to lawmakers.

The 2026 budget proposal is projected at N54.4 trillion, based on the approved 2026 to 2028 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper. The figures indicate a continued push for higher spending as the government seeks to balance development priorities with fiscal pressures.

Alongside preparations for the 2026 budget, Tinubu has asked the National Assembly to repeal and reenact the 2024 Appropriation Act. Separate letters conveying the request were read on the floor of both chambers during plenary on Wednesday.

The proposed legislation, titled Appropriation Repeal and Re enactment Bill 2 2024, seeks approval for total expenditure of N43.56 trillion for the year ending December 31, 2025. The President said the move is designed to end the practice of running overlapping budgets while improving capital budget performance.

A breakdown of the proposed spending allocates N1.74 trillion for statutory transfers, N8.27 trillion for debt service, N11.27 trillion for recurrent non debt expenditure and N22.28 trillion for capital projects and development fund contributions.

Economic analysts have warned that repeated budget extensions and rollovers could create duplication, weaken project coordination and reduce investor confidence. However, Dr Muda Yusuf of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise described the proposal as a corrective step rather than an abandonment of existing commitments.

“This approach offers an opportunity to reset the system and finally break the recurring cycle of capital budget rollovers that weakens development impact and erodes confidence in public finance,” Yusuf said.

He added that sustainable debt management and realistic revenue assumptions remain critical to improving budget performance.

Source: Legit.ng