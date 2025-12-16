The United States Embassy in Abuja has warned Nigerians that visa fraud could result in permanent bans from entering the country

Officials cautioned applicants against falsifying information or submitting fake documents during the visa process

The warning came as US Ambassador Richard Mills met Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar to strengthen bilateral ties

The United States Embassy in Abuja has cautioned Nigerians that involvement in visa fraud could lead to severe consequences, including a permanent ban from entering the United States.

In a statement shared on its official X handle on Monday, the embassy urged visa applicants to avoid falsifying information or submitting fake documents during the application process.

“Visa fraud has serious consequences. Lying or providing fake documents can lead to permanent visa bans under U.S. immigration law,” the embassy stated.

The embassy stressed that visa applicants who engage in fraudulent practices risk losing the opportunity to travel to the United States permanently. The warning was aimed at discouraging individuals from attempting to manipulate the visa process.

Bilateral relations between US and Nigeria

The announcement came as the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, met with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, to discuss bilateral relations and areas of cooperation between both countries.

According to the embassy:

“The United States looks forward to continuing to work together with Nigeria on issues of mutual concern.”

Embassy’s message to Nigerians

The embassy’s warning highlighted the importance of honesty in visa applications and reinforced its commitment to strengthening ties with Nigeria while ensuring compliance with US immigration laws.

This latest advisory served as a reminder to Nigerians that visa fraud not only undermined the application process but also carried long-term consequences for those involved.

About US embassy

The United States Embassy in Nigeria was first established in Lagos in 1960, following Nigeria’s independence.

The consulate in Lagos, originally opened in 1861 to promote trade, was upgraded to an embassy when Nigeria became independent. For decades, Lagos served as the main diplomatic hub until the Nigerian government moved the capital to Abuja.

In response, the US opened its current chancery in Abuja on September 15, 2000, located at 1075 Diplomatic Drive. The embassy underwent renovations between 2012 and 2014 to modernise its facilities. Today, it represents US interests, fostering bilateral relations and cooperation with Nigeria.

