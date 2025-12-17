On December 16, President Donald J. Trump expanded US travel restrictions, placing Nigeria under partial suspension

When President Donald J. Trump announced the expanded travel Proclamation on December 16, Nigeria was among the countries placed under partial restrictions.

While the measure did not amount to a full entry ban, it introduced significant hurdles for Nigerians seeking to travel, study, or work in the United States.

According to White House, the restrictions were justified by Washington on grounds of national security, immigration enforcement, and concerns about vetting processes.

Stricter visa categories for Nigerians

The Proclamation specifically targeted immigrant and nonimmigrant visas in categories such as B-1 (business), B-2 (tourism), F (student), M (vocational), and J (exchange visitor). Nigerians applying under these categories faced tougher scrutiny, longer processing times, and higher risks of rejection.

For students and exchange visitors, the restrictions were particularly disruptive, as these visas are commonly used by young Nigerians pursuing education and cultural programmes in the US.

Overstay rates and security concerns

Washington pointed to Nigeria’s visa overstay rates as part of its justification. According to the Department of Homeland Security’s Entry/Exit Overstay Report, Nigeria recorded a 5.56% overstay rate for B-1/B-2 visas and 11.90% for student and exchange visas. These figures were considered high enough to burden US immigration enforcement resources.

In addition, the presence of terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) was cited as evidence of weak vetting capabilities. The US government argued that instability in certain regions of Nigeria made it difficult to verify identities and assess risks.

Impact on students and professionals

The restrictions had a direct impact on Nigerian students, who represent one of the largest African groups studying in the United States. Many will face delays in securing F and J visas, while others will be denied entry altogether. This will create uncertainty for families investing in overseas education and disrupted academic plans for thousands of young Nigerians.

Professionals travelling for conferences, training, or business meetings will also encounter obstacles. The B-1 visa, commonly used for short-term business trips, will be subject to tighter checks, meaning Nigerian entrepreneurs and executives will have to navigate more complex procedures.

Family and Cultural Exchange Limitations

The narrowing of family-based immigrant visa carve-outs will be also affected. While case-by-case waivers remained possible for Nigerians, the Proclamation will reduce broad exemptions that had previously allowed family reunification. This meant Nigerians hoping to join relatives in the US will face additional barriers.

Cultural exchange programmes, which often rely on J visa carve-outs will also affect Nigerians.

