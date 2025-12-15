The federal government dismissed online claims that a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft in Burkina Faso was involved in espionage activities

Authorities clarified that the aircraft was on a routine ferry flight for scheduled maintenance and made a precautionary landing on safety grounds

The government warned that the spread of false narratives could undermine public trust and strain Nigeria’s regional diplomatic relations

Nigeria’s federal government has rejected claims circulating online that a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft currently in Burkina Faso was compelled to land over allegations of espionage.

Officials described the reports as false and deliberately misleading, warning that they distort facts around a routine military operation.

As reported by the Vanguard, authorities also dismissed assertions that the 11 crew members and engineering personnel on board were intelligence officers trained for covert activities.

They clarified that no announcement was ever made by the Nigerian Air Force or any government body regarding the release of the personnel by Burkinabe authorities.

NAF insists flight was routine, no covert mission

The clarification was contained in a statement titled “False Claims Debunked as Facts Emerge on Nigerian Military Aircraft Ferry Flight and Precautionary Landing in Burkina Faso.”

According to the statement cited by Vanguard, the aircraft was on a duly approved ferry flight to Portugal for scheduled depot maintenance, a standard requirement in the lifecycle of military transport aircraft.

Officials explained that the flight was supported by all required documentation and clearances, including provisions for diversion in line with international aviation rules.

They said the aircraft had no operational assignment and was not deployed for any form of military or intelligence mission.

Precautionary landing explained

The statement noted that the aircraft made a precautionary landing in Bobo Dioulasso strictly on safety grounds and in accordance with aviation procedures. It rejected claims that the aircraft was intercepted, forced down or operating without authorisation.

“At no time was the aircraft intercepted, forced to land, or found operating without authorisation. Claims of airspace violation or hostile intent are fabrications designed to misinform and inflame public sentiment,” the statement said.

The government also denied reports suggesting espionage, signals intelligence operations or foreign sponsorship. It said the personnel on board were standard aircrew and mission support officers engaged in a legitimate military movement.

“The personnel onboard were standard aircrew and mission-support officers carrying out a legitimate military air movement, not intelligence operatives. The aircraft was not equipped with surveillance or data-collection systems of any kind,” the statement added.

Officials disclosed that interactions between Burkinabe authorities and the Nigerian crew have remained professional, with the personnel maintaining contact with their families. They further clarified that no official claim had been made regarding the release of the crew, contrary to online speculation.

According to the government, matters concerning the aircraft and its crew are being handled through appropriate diplomatic channels by relevant ministries and agencies. Authorities warned that the spread of false narratives appeared calculated to undermine Nigeria’s image, weaken public confidence and strain regional relations.

Nigerians were urged to rely on verified information and approach national security discussions with restraint. The statement stressed that while scrutiny is welcome in a democracy, misinformation risks damaging national unity and Nigeria’s standing among its neighbours.

“Patriotism demands responsibility, unity of purpose and confidence in established institutions working in the best interest of the nation,” it concluded.

