Pastor E.A. Adeboye revealed why he no longer keeps a female secretary, citing caution and discipline

He explained that late-night work made him reconsider workplace boundaries to avoid potential risks

His remarks highlighted the importance of setting safeguards in leadership and personal conduct

Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, spoke during a recent sermon about why he no longer employed a female secretary.

He said his decision was based on caution and the need to avoid situations that could lead to temptation or misunderstanding.

Pastor Adeboye Mentions Main Reason Why He Stopped Having Female Secretary

Source: Twitter

The cleric explained that his work schedule often required him to stay late into the night. He stated that this was the turning point in his decision.

Pastor Adeboye said:

“I stopped having a female secretary the moment I knew I would begin to work late into the night. I know the dangers of being left alone at night with people of the opposite gender.”

See the X video below:

Pastor Adeboye highlights importance of boundaries

His remarks suggested that he wanted to set clear boundaries in his ministry and personal life. By avoiding late-night work situations with female staff, he emphasised the importance of protecting both his reputation and the integrity of his office.

The sermon drew attention among followers and observers, with many noting that his comments reflected a broader message about discipline and caution in leadership. Pastor Adeboye’s statement added to ongoing discussions about workplace boundaries and the role of personal choices in maintaining trust.

Source: Legit.ng