Pastor Evelyn Joshua urged Nigerians and members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) to hold firmly to their faith in God as they prepare for the year ahead

She delivered the message during the church’s annual thanksgiving service in Lagos, where she expressed deep gratitude to God for His guidance throughout the year

Reflecting on the ministry’s journey, she described 2025 as a forward-looking year marked by testimonies of healing, abundance, and growth

The Leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor Evelyn Joshua, has called on members of the church and Nigerians to anchor their faith firmly in God, prophesing a brighter year ahead of 2026.

She made the appeal during the church’s annual thanksgiving service held on Sunday at the SCOAN headquarters in Lagos.

SCOAN: TB Joshua's Church Holds Thanksgiving, Lead Pastor Sends Message to Believers About 2026

Source: Twitter

“As you live to the coming year, I encourage you all, hold onto God with absolute trust,” she said. “Walk with Him boldly, expectantly, and joyfully. For the path of the righteous is like the shining sun that shines ever brighter onto the perfect day. We know that in this ministry, better is not good enough. The best is yet to come.”

Evelyn Joshua expresses gratitude to God

Pastor Joshua offered heartfelt appreciation to God for His guidance throughout the year. She declared, “My heart overflows with gratitude to God Almighty, the God of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and of Prophet TB Joshua.

“He is the God who speaks, who leads, and never fails. Give thanks to God, for He is good; His mercy endures forever.”

Ministry reflects on a forward-looking year

Reflecting on the ministry’s experiences over the past year, Pastor Joshua noted that events had unfolded exactly as the Holy Spirit had revealed. She described the year as truly “forward-looking” and said it had been accompanied by remarkable testimonies.

She added that God had lifted His people “from sickness to healing, from lack to abundance, and from disappointment to divine appointments.”

Pastor Joshua also pointed to both spiritual and structural growth within the church. She described Psalm 105 as a fitting illustration of God’s continued favour upon the ministry.

The thanksgiving service highlighted the church’s commitment to faith, gratitude, and growth as members looked ahead to the coming year with renewed hope.

Source: Legit.ng