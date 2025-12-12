A Federal Capital Territory High Court ordered the remand of ex-minister Chris Ngige in Kuje Prison after his arraignment on corruption charges

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Gwarinpa has ordered the remand of former Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, at the Kuje Correctional Centre following his arraignment on multiple corruption charges.

Justice Mariam Hassan gave the order on Friday after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the former minister on an eight-count charge bordering on abuse of office, contract fraud and unlawful acceptance of monetary gifts.

Ngige, who served as minister between 2015 and 2023 under former President Muhammadu Buhari, pleaded not guilty to all counts.

“He will remain in Kuje Correctional Centre until Monday when his bail application will be heard,” a court official confirmed.

Allegations of contract manipulation

According to the charge sheet marked FCT/HC/CR/726/2025, the EFCC accused Ngige of using his office to confer unfair advantages on several companies linked to his associates while supervising the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

One of the counts alleges that Ngige influenced the award of seven consultancy and supply contracts valued at N366,470,920.68 to Cezimo Nigeria Limited, a firm allegedly associated with Ezebinwa Amarachukwu Charles.

The Commission further alleged that Ngige received financial gifts from NSITF contractors through organisations affiliated with him during his tenure.

An EFCC official, who spoke briefly outside the courtroom, said:

“This case reflects our commitment to tackling corruption at the highest levels. The evidence will be fully presented in court.”

Health grounds bail request stalls

Proceedings took a new twist when Ngige’s counsel, Patrick Ikweato (SAN), urged the court to grant temporary bail on health grounds pending the full hearing of the application.

“Our client has critical medical concerns that require consistent attention,” Ikweato told the court.

However, EFCC counsel Sylvanus Tahir (SAN) opposed the request, insisting the former minister was a flight risk.

“The prosecution only received the bail application moments before the court sat. We need time to respond formally," Tahir argued.

Justice Hassan subsequently adjourned the matter to Monday, 15 December, for hearing of the bail application.

Security heightened around court premises

Security was noticeably increased around the court complex due to the high-profile nature of the case, with armed operatives stationed at key entry points.

A legal analyst observing the trial said the case could become one of the most consequential corruption prosecutions linked to the Buhari administration.

“This remand order signals that the court is taking the allegations seriously. All eyes will be on Monday’s proceedings," he noted

With Ngige now in Kuje Prison awaiting the next hearing, the EFCC is expected to begin presenting documentary evidence of alleged contract diversion and unlawful enrichment.

The case continues on Monday.

