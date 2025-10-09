Security agents have arrested 12 suspected robbers over alleged involvement in the death of journalist Sommie Maduagwu and a guard

Police said shortly after the incident, four of the suspects were arrested through the tracking of the phones stolen from the building

The police stated that one of the suspects confessed to have shot the security guard when he attempted to prevent them from gaining access into the building

FCT, Abuja - The federal capital territory (FCT) police command has arrested 12 members of a notorious armed robbery gang allegedly responsible for the death of Arise News anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, fondly known as Sommie, and a security guard, Barnabas Danlami.

Legit.ng reports that the duo died during a robbery at Unique Apartments, Gishiri Village, Katampe district, Abuja.

Maduagwu's death: Police nab suspects

According to Arise News in a report on Thursday, October 9, the arrests followed a directive from Ajao Adewale, the commissioner of police, FCT, to swiftly apprehend those behind the fatal September 29 robbery, which occurred around 3:30 a.m.

According to police sources, operatives of the Scorpion Squad, led by ACP Victor Godfrey, acting on digital and reconstructive intelligence, tracked and apprehended the suspects across multiple locations in the north.

Four of the suspects were first arrested after detectives tracked mobile phones stolen from the victims.

During interrogation, one of the suspects reportedly confessed to shooting security guard Danlami while he attempted to stop the gang from entering the compound.

The suspects also confessed to stealing and driving away a white Honda CR-V belonging to one of the victims and shared N200,000 each from the proceeds of the crime.

The 12 arrested suspects are:

Zaharadeen Muhammad a.k.a. Gwaska, 23 (Chikun LGA, Kaduna state) Hassan Isah, 22 (Zaria, Kaduna state) Isah Abdulrahman a.k.a. Abbati, 25 (Zaria LGA, Kaduna state) Abubakar Alkamu a.k.a. Abba, 27 (Musawa LGA, Katsina state) Sani Sirajo a.k.a. Dan Borume, 20 (Malumfashi LGA, Katsina state) Shamsudeen Hassan (Malumfashi LGA, Katsina state) Mashkur Jamilu a.k.a. Abba, 28 (Igabi LGA, Kaduna state) Suleiman Badamasi a.k.a. Dan-Sule, 21 (Malumfashi LGA, Katsina state) Musa Adamu a.k.a. Musa Hassan, 30 (Malumfashi LGA, Katsina state) Sumayya Mohammed a.k.a. Baby, 27 (Sammaka LGA, Kaduna state) Musa Umar a.k.a. Small, 31 (Maiduguri LGA, Borno state) Abdul Salam Saleh a.k.a. Na-Durudu (Katsina LGA, Katsina state)

