Breaking: Police Arrest Suspects Over Killing of Arise News' Sommie Maduagwu, 1 Other in Abuja
Nigeria

Breaking: Police Arrest Suspects Over Killing of Arise News' Sommie Maduagwu, 1 Other in Abuja

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Security agents have arrested 12 suspected robbers over alleged involvement in the death of journalist Sommie Maduagwu and a guard
  • Police said shortly after the incident, four of the suspects were arrested through the tracking of the phones stolen from the building
  • The police stated that one of the suspects confessed to have shot the security guard when he attempted to prevent them from gaining access into the building

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

FCT, Abuja - The federal capital territory (FCT) police command has arrested 12 members of a notorious armed robbery gang allegedly responsible for the death of Arise News anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, fondly known as Sommie, and a security guard, Barnabas Danlami.

Legit.ng reports that the duo died during a robbery at Unique Apartments, Gishiri Village, Katampe district, Abuja.

Police arrest 12 suspected armed robbers linked to death of Arise TV anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu
Police arrest 12 suspects linked to the death of Arise News anchor, Sommie Maduagwu. Photo credits: @Sommie_xo, @TheGreyHunter
Source: Twitter

Maduagwu's death: Police nab suspects

According to Arise News in a report on Thursday, October 9, the arrests followed a directive from Ajao Adewale, the commissioner of police, FCT, to swiftly apprehend those behind the fatal September 29 robbery, which occurred around 3:30 a.m.

According to police sources, operatives of the Scorpion Squad, led by ACP Victor Godfrey, acting on digital and reconstructive intelligence, tracked and apprehended the suspects across multiple locations in the north.

Police say robbery gang behind death of Arise News anchor Somtochukwu arrested
Police say its men arrested 12 people over the Abuja robbery incident that led to the death of Arise News anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, and a security guard. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force
Source: Facebook

Four of the suspects were first arrested after detectives tracked mobile phones stolen from the victims.

During interrogation, one of the suspects reportedly confessed to shooting security guard Danlami while he attempted to stop the gang from entering the compound.

The suspects also confessed to stealing and driving away a white Honda CR-V belonging to one of the victims and shared N200,000 each from the proceeds of the crime.

The 12 arrested suspects are:

  1. Zaharadeen Muhammad a.k.a. Gwaska, 23 (Chikun LGA, Kaduna state)
  2. Hassan Isah, 22 (Zaria, Kaduna state)
  3. Isah Abdulrahman a.k.a. Abbati, 25 (Zaria LGA, Kaduna state)
  4. Abubakar Alkamu a.k.a. Abba, 27 (Musawa LGA, Katsina state)
  5. Sani Sirajo a.k.a. Dan Borume, 20 (Malumfashi LGA, Katsina state)
  6. Shamsudeen Hassan (Malumfashi LGA, Katsina state)
  7. Mashkur Jamilu a.k.a. Abba, 28 (Igabi LGA, Kaduna state)
  8. Suleiman Badamasi a.k.a. Dan-Sule, 21 (Malumfashi LGA, Katsina state)
  9. Musa Adamu a.k.a. Musa Hassan, 30 (Malumfashi LGA, Katsina state)
  10. Sumayya Mohammed a.k.a. Baby, 27 (Sammaka LGA, Kaduna state)
  11. Musa Umar a.k.a. Small, 31 (Maiduguri LGA, Borno state)
  12. Abdul Salam Saleh a.k.a. Na-Durudu (Katsina LGA, Katsina state)

Abuja pastor gunned down

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck in Kubwa, Abuja, as armed assailants invaded the home of Ifeanyi Ogbu, a medical doctor, killed him and abducted his three children.

The gunmen stormed Dr. Ogbu’s residence, shooting sporadically before forcing their way in. The doctor was reportedly shot at close range while attempting to protect his family.

Source: Legit.ng

