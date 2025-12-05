Christian bishops in Abuja dismissed allegations of a state-backed genocide against Christians in Nigeria

They urged unity in tackling insecurity while commending government efforts to strengthen national defence

The clerics also highlighted the forthcoming North West Peace Summit as a platform for lasting regional stability

A group of Christian bishops on December 5 gathered in Abuja, where they firmly dismissed claims of a state-sponsored genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

The clerics were responding to recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who had described Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern,” citing alleged genocidal attacks on Christians.

Bishop Cheren speaks on security

Addressing journalists ahead of the North West Peace Summit and Humanitarian Awards scheduled for December 17 and December 18, Bishop Timothy Cheren, who led the delegation, said there was no evidence to support allegations of a government-backed genocide.

“There is no state-sponsored Christian genocide in the country. However, we believe there are elements who may be fueling violence,” he said.

Cheren praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts in tackling insecurity and urged Nigerians to support ongoing campaigns against terrorism and banditry.

He acknowledged that Nigeria continued to grapple with complex security challenges capable of threatening national stability but insisted that solutions lay within the collective will of government and citizens.

Warning against incitement

The bishops cautioned religious leaders against inciting rhetoric and extremist teachings that could provoke violence.

“The presence of peace does not mean the absence of justice. The government must ensure anyone involved in incitement is brought to book,” Bishop Cheren said.

The clerics lauded the appointment of Gen. C.G. Musa as Minister of Defence, describing it as a positive step towards strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture. They also urged the government to treat recent warnings from the United States as an opportunity for deeper partnership in combating terrorism.

Sultan of Sokoto commended

Commending the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, for his long-standing peace efforts, the bishops described him as a “harbinger of unity” for the North and the country.

Cheren noted that the forthcoming North West Peace Summit in Kaduna, to be chaired by the Sultan, would complement government and stakeholders’ efforts towards lasting peace in the North West and across sub-Saharan Africa.

