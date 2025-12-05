Christian Bishops in Abuja Reject Claims of State‑Sponsored Genocide, Urge Unity Against Insecurity
- Christian bishops in Abuja dismissed allegations of a state-backed genocide against Christians in Nigeria
- They urged unity in tackling insecurity while commending government efforts to strengthen national defence
- The clerics also highlighted the forthcoming North West Peace Summit as a platform for lasting regional stability
A group of Christian bishops on December 5 gathered in Abuja, where they firmly dismissed claims of a state-sponsored genocide against Christians in Nigeria.
The clerics were responding to recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who had described Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern,” citing alleged genocidal attacks on Christians.
Bishop Cheren speaks on security
Addressing journalists ahead of the North West Peace Summit and Humanitarian Awards scheduled for December 17 and December 18, Bishop Timothy Cheren, who led the delegation, said there was no evidence to support allegations of a government-backed genocide.
“There is no state-sponsored Christian genocide in the country. However, we believe there are elements who may be fueling violence,” he said.
Cheren praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts in tackling insecurity and urged Nigerians to support ongoing campaigns against terrorism and banditry.
He acknowledged that Nigeria continued to grapple with complex security challenges capable of threatening national stability but insisted that solutions lay within the collective will of government and citizens.
Warning against incitement
The bishops cautioned religious leaders against inciting rhetoric and extremist teachings that could provoke violence.
“The presence of peace does not mean the absence of justice. The government must ensure anyone involved in incitement is brought to book,” Bishop Cheren said.
The clerics lauded the appointment of Gen. C.G. Musa as Minister of Defence, describing it as a positive step towards strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture. They also urged the government to treat recent warnings from the United States as an opportunity for deeper partnership in combating terrorism.
Sultan of Sokoto commended
Commending the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, for his long-standing peace efforts, the bishops described him as a “harbinger of unity” for the North and the country.
Cheren noted that the forthcoming North West Peace Summit in Kaduna, to be chaired by the Sultan, would complement government and stakeholders’ efforts towards lasting peace in the North West and across sub-Saharan Africa.
Zulum counters Christian genocide claims
Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state has dismissed claims that Boko Haram’s campaign of violence is targeted at Christians, insisting that the insurgency is not a religious conflict.
Zulum spoke at a high-level consultative meeting with leaders of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the Government House in Maiduguri, on Monday, December 2, 2025.
He said that available evidence showed that more Muslims than Christians have been killed since the group began its attacks in the North-East. The meeting was convened to strengthen collaboration between the state government and religious institutions on security, peacebuilding, and community cohesion, as reported by the PUNCH.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.